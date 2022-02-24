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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 08: February 24, 2022
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1113 views • February 24, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved to the end the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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The 2021 orbit cycle is the first time that more than half of the 5-magnitude quake event values were greater than 300. The record before the 2021 orbit cycle was 2014 and 2018 (21). And 303 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes matches the high-water mark for the last two months (Week 49) and marks the 21st 300+value for the 2021 orbit cycle.
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The likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. Mike Adams (2/24 SitUpdate) is characterizing this period as “the end” of civilization as we know it saying that the food you buy today will be at the lowest price in your lifetime. Those among us who have stocked up on survival supplies, guns, ammo, food, etc. in real safe zones have a better chance of navigating through the challenges than those blindly sitting behind computers and cellphones in blue states and cities having prepared for nothing.
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Russia Commences De-Militarization and De-Nazification of Ukraine BY FORCE
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-commences-de-militarization-and-de-nazification-of-ukraine-by-force
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Chinese Jets Approach Taiwan as Beijing Blasts US for “Fueling Fires” in Lead-Up to Ukraine Invasion
https://www.infowars.com/posts/chinese-jets-approach-taiwan-as-beijing-blasts-us-for-fueling-fires-in-lead-up-to-ukraine-invasion/
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THE SECRET US BIOWEAPONS LABS IN UKRAINE AND GEORGIA
https://dontspeaknews.com/2022/02/24/the-secret-us-bioweapons-labs-in-ukraine-and-georgia/
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Obama's White House doc says 'incoherent,' 'confused' Biden not fit for president during historic Russia-Ukraine war crisis
https://www.theblaze.com/news/obamas-white-house-doc-says-incoherent-confused-biden-not-fit-for-president-during-historic-russia-ukraine-war-crisis
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Nitebirde song: https://www.facebook.com/kplc7news/videos/631288767933320/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved to the end the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The 2021 orbit cycle is the first time that more than half of the 5-magnitude quake event values were greater than 300. The record before the 2021 orbit cycle was 2014 and 2018 (21). And 303 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes matches the high-water mark for the last two months (Week 49) and marks the 21st 300+value for the 2021 orbit cycle.
--
The likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. Mike Adams (2/24 SitUpdate) is characterizing this period as “the end” of civilization as we know it saying that the food you buy today will be at the lowest price in your lifetime. Those among us who have stocked up on survival supplies, guns, ammo, food, etc. in real safe zones have a better chance of navigating through the challenges than those blindly sitting behind computers and cellphones in blue states and cities having prepared for nothing.
--
Russia Commences De-Militarization and De-Nazification of Ukraine BY FORCE
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-commences-de-militarization-and-de-nazification-of-ukraine-by-force
--
Chinese Jets Approach Taiwan as Beijing Blasts US for “Fueling Fires” in Lead-Up to Ukraine Invasion
https://www.infowars.com/posts/chinese-jets-approach-taiwan-as-beijing-blasts-us-for-fueling-fires-in-lead-up-to-ukraine-invasion/
--
THE SECRET US BIOWEAPONS LABS IN UKRAINE AND GEORGIA
https://dontspeaknews.com/2022/02/24/the-secret-us-bioweapons-labs-in-ukraine-and-georgia/
--
Obama's White House doc says 'incoherent,' 'confused' Biden not fit for president during historic Russia-Ukraine war crisis
https://www.theblaze.com/news/obamas-white-house-doc-says-incoherent-confused-biden-not-fit-for-president-during-historic-russia-ukraine-war-crisis
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Nitebirde song: https://www.facebook.com/kplc7news/videos/631288767933320/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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