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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 07: February 17, 2022
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1386 views • February 17, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Seven harmonic tremors (including this 6.8 Fiji Quake @ 535.0-K) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with four striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone…
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Deltacron Cases Found In UK, Being Monitored, Says Health Agency
The Deltacron variant of coronavirus was first discovered by a researcher in Cyprus but was dismissed as "lab error" by other experts.
World Edited by Amit Chaturvedi (With agency inputs) Updated: February 17, 2022 11:46 am IST
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/deltacron-cases-found-in-uk-being-monitored-says-health-agency-2773192
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Canada's Emergency Act Should Warn Us Of What Is Coming In The Next Crisis
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/deltacron-cases-found-in-uk-being-monitored-says-health-agency-2773192
Situation Update, Feb 16, 2022 - Media pushing "HIV variant" narrative as cover story for vaccine-induced IMMUNE SYSTEM COLLAPSE
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/170a6f19-a2a4-4561-825d-29965167bb63
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Terral Croft • 4 minutes ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@10:20: "Stupid People...". If your measure and conclusions about "stupid people" are based upon what they do not know, then your definition is more encompassing than realized. Let's sum up what you and your viewers-supporters do not know:
1. The Black Star is the collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin already moving in the inner solar system that has triggered a series of large-magnitude earthquake events including the 9.1 Fukushima Quake and the recent 7.3 China Quake from May 21, 2021:
7.3 China Quake Is the 2021 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-Alignment Quake Event: Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (05.24.2021): https://youtu.be/gANLAv5Nvqs ..
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Seven harmonic tremors (including this 6.8 Fiji Quake @ 535.0-K) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with four striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone…
--
Deltacron Cases Found In UK, Being Monitored, Says Health Agency
The Deltacron variant of coronavirus was first discovered by a researcher in Cyprus but was dismissed as "lab error" by other experts.
World Edited by Amit Chaturvedi (With agency inputs) Updated: February 17, 2022 11:46 am IST
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/deltacron-cases-found-in-uk-being-monitored-says-health-agency-2773192
--
Canada's Emergency Act Should Warn Us Of What Is Coming In The Next Crisis
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/deltacron-cases-found-in-uk-being-monitored-says-health-agency-2773192
Situation Update, Feb 16, 2022 - Media pushing "HIV variant" narrative as cover story for vaccine-induced IMMUNE SYSTEM COLLAPSE
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/170a6f19-a2a4-4561-825d-29965167bb63
-
Terral Croft • 4 minutes ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@10:20: "Stupid People...". If your measure and conclusions about "stupid people" are based upon what they do not know, then your definition is more encompassing than realized. Let's sum up what you and your viewers-supporters do not know:
1. The Black Star is the collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin already moving in the inner solar system that has triggered a series of large-magnitude earthquake events including the 9.1 Fukushima Quake and the recent 7.3 China Quake from May 21, 2021:
7.3 China Quake Is the 2021 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-Alignment Quake Event: Watch Terral’s Special Report Video (05.24.2021): https://youtu.be/gANLAv5Nvqs ..
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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