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Global Food Prices Surge-Panic Buying, SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, VAX Suppresses DNA Damage Repair: November 03, 2021
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960 views • November 03, 2021
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As Global food prices spiral out of control, Panic buying of food will become increasingly common
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/11/as-global-food-prices-spiral-out-of-control-panic-buying-of-food-will-become-increasingly-common/
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SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, will unleash explosion of cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders and accelerated aging
Submitted by Terral
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-of-the-human-body-cancer-aging.html
Download and Save to your HD: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/pdf
--
SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
by Hui Jiang 1,2,* and Ya-Fang Mei 2,*1
Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner–Gren Institute, Stockholm University, SE-10691 Stockholm, Sweden2
Department of Clinical Microbiology, Virology, Umeå University, SE-90185 Umeå, Sweden*
Authors to whom correspondence should be addressed.
Academic Editor: Oliver Schildgen
Viruses 2021, 13(10), 2056; https://doi.org/10.3390/v13102056
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
--Recent Important Info--
AUSTIN FITTS - THIS IS A TRAP
Submitted by Marv
November 02, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U3zj8SgkPC0l/
--
Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Submitted by Marv
Stew Peters Show Published October 27, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
As Global food prices spiral out of control, Panic buying of food will become increasingly common
Submitted by Reynald
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2021/11/as-global-food-prices-spiral-out-of-control-panic-buying-of-food-will-become-increasingly-common/
--
SCIENCE HORROR: Vaccine spike protein enters cell nuclei, suppresses DNA repair engine of the human body, will unleash explosion of cancer, immunodeficiency, autoimmune disorders and accelerated aging
Submitted by Terral
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-science-horror-vaccine-spike-protein-enters-cell-nuclei-suppresses-dna-repair-engine-of-the-human-body-cancer-aging.html
Download and Save to your HD: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/pdf
--
SARS–CoV–2 Spike Impairs DNA Damage Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro
by Hui Jiang 1,2,* and Ya-Fang Mei 2,*1
Department of Molecular Biosciences, The Wenner–Gren Institute, Stockholm University, SE-10691 Stockholm, Sweden2
Department of Clinical Microbiology, Virology, Umeå University, SE-90185 Umeå, Sweden*
Authors to whom correspondence should be addressed.
Academic Editor: Oliver Schildgen
Viruses 2021, 13(10), 2056; https://doi.org/10.3390/v13102056
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2056/htm
--Recent Important Info--
AUSTIN FITTS - THIS IS A TRAP
Submitted by Marv
November 02, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U3zj8SgkPC0l/
--
Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
Submitted by Marv
Stew Peters Show Published October 27, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vobn23-doctor-hydras-and-parasites-in-vaxx-transfecting-humans-into-new-species.html
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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