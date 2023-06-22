THE GREAT AWAKENING - PLANDEMIC 3 (spanish subtitles)

The Great Awakening (Plandemic 3) unravels the layers of corruption and unveils a path towards a brighter future. Prepare to be inspired, awakened, and empowered to take a stand for liberty.
Español:
El Gran Despertar (Plandemic 3) desentraña las capas de corrupción y desvela el camino hacia un futuro mejor. Prepárate para inspirarte, despertar y empoderarte para defender la libertad.
Plandemic 1 (subtítulos español)
https://www.brighteon.com/26e62a89-7246-48b6-b045-6b7204aea89a
Plandemic 2 (subtítulos español)
https://www.brighteon.com/28d0e4bf-81dd-42e4-a369-c79af5601731
vari3dad3s
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content
