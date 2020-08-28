PLANDEMIC II - INDOCTORNATION (subtítulos español)

Documental de Mikki Willis: Una película a la que la corriente principal es completamente alérgica. Censura completa en todos los medios sociales y plataformas de video. Estamos hablando del nuevo documental de Mikki Willis "Plandemic II: Indoctornation". Guiados por el meticuloso trabajo del Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, sigue un rastro de dinero de tres décadas que lleva directamente a los protagonistas detrás de la pandemia COVID 19. Plandemic II conectará los puntos entre todas las formas de medios de comunicación, la industria médica, la política y la industria financiera para exponer los principales conflictos de intereses con los responsables de la toma de decisiones que actualmente gestionan esta crisis. Véalo aquí sin censura, saque su propia conclusión y difúndalo.Lo hicimos!!!La Plataforma Digital de la Libertad de London Real emitió en exclusiva en directo lo que podría ser el documental más importante que verán jamás: PLANDEMIC - INDOCTORADO.Creado por el equipo que está detrás del segmento de video de Plandemic de Mikki Willis, que presenta a la Dra. Judy Mikovits, que se hizo viral y fue prohibido en todas las principales plataformas de medios sociales por exponer la verdad acerca de Covid-19, este nuevo largometraje es la película más reveladora sobre lo que está impulsando la agenda de la vacuna, los diversos papeles de la OMS, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci y más.Profundizando en lo que realmente está sucediendo con los medios de comunicación, los gigantes tecnológicos de Silicon Valley, las grandes farmacéuticas y nuestras agencias de protección de la salud, la nueva película de Mikki finalmente conecta los puntos......y estamos emocionados de poder compartir esto con ustedes...Creemos que esta película cambiará fundamentalmente el discurso sobre el Coronavirus, el encierro y los intereses implicados.Plandemic IEnglish:We did it.The Digital Freedom Platform by London Real exclusively livestreamed what might be the most important documentary you will ever see: PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.Mikki Willis' documentary "Plandemic II: Indoctornation". Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, follows a three-decade money trail that leads directly to the protagonists behind the COVID 19 pandemic. Plandemic II will connect the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to expose the major conflicts of interest with the decision makers currently managing this crisis. Watch it here uncensored, draw your own conclusion and spread the word.Plandemic I