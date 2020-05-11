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PLANDEMIC (subtítulos español)
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1481 views • May 11, 2020
The first installment of PLANDEMIC, a 26 minute documentary featuring celebrated virologist Judy Mikovits, has been seen by over one billion people worldwide, setting a historic record.
The premiere of PLANDEMIC 2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) featuring white collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, also set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream.
The two part series was declared “debunked” by critics all over the world. In the name of public safety, the gatekeepers of free speech took unprecedented measures to censor the information they called “dangerous conspiracy theory.”
When Dr. Mikovits made the bold claim that COVID-19 was manipulated in a lab, she was smeared as “crazy.”
When Dr. Martin exposed the patents and paper trail proving that that Dr. Fauci was funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab, critics laughed.
Today, the critics are no longer laughing. Through accredited scientific studies, every major claim made within the PLANDEMIC series has been validated as accurate.
The tide is turning. Truth is emerging. PLANDEMIC is now being acknowledged for being among the first to warn the world of the agenda to reduce the liberties of citizens through medical tyranny.
Plandemic II - INDOCTORNATION
https://www.brighteon.com/28d0e4bf-81dd-42e4-a369-c79af5601731
Español:
La primera entrega de PLANDEMIC, un documental de 26 minutos protagonizado por la célebre viróloga Judy Mikovits, ha sido vista por más de mil millones de personas en todo el mundo, estableciendo un récord histórico.
El estreno de PLANDEMIC 2 (también conocido como INDOCTORNATION), protagonizado por el investigador de delitos de cuello blanco, el Dr. David Martin, también estableció un récord mundial con 2 millones de espectadores que asistieron a la retransmisión mundial en directo.
La serie de dos partes fue declarada "desacreditada" por los críticos de todo el mundo. En nombre de la seguridad pública, los guardianes de la libertad de expresión tomaron medidas sin precedentes para censurar la información que calificaron de "peligrosa teoría de la conspiración".
Cuando la Dra. Mikovits hizo la audaz afirmación de que el COVID-19 fue manipulado en un laboratorio, fue calumniada como "loca".
Cuando el Dr. Martin expuso las patentes y el rastro de papel que demostraba que el Dr. Fauci estaba financiando una peligrosa ganancia de función en el laboratorio de Wuhan, los críticos se rieron.
Hoy, los críticos ya no se ríen. A través de estudios científicos acreditados, cada una de las principales afirmaciones hechas en la serie PLANDEMIC ha sido validada como exacta.
La marea está cambiando. La verdad está emergiendo. PLANDEMIC está siendo reconocido por estar entre los primeros en advertir al mundo de la agenda para reducir las libertades de los ciudadanos a través de la tiranía médica.
Plandemic II - INDOCTORNATION
https://www.brighteon.com/28d0e4bf-81dd-42e4-a369-c79af5601731
The premiere of PLANDEMIC 2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) featuring white collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, also set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream.
The two part series was declared “debunked” by critics all over the world. In the name of public safety, the gatekeepers of free speech took unprecedented measures to censor the information they called “dangerous conspiracy theory.”
When Dr. Mikovits made the bold claim that COVID-19 was manipulated in a lab, she was smeared as “crazy.”
When Dr. Martin exposed the patents and paper trail proving that that Dr. Fauci was funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab, critics laughed.
Today, the critics are no longer laughing. Through accredited scientific studies, every major claim made within the PLANDEMIC series has been validated as accurate.
The tide is turning. Truth is emerging. PLANDEMIC is now being acknowledged for being among the first to warn the world of the agenda to reduce the liberties of citizens through medical tyranny.
Plandemic II - INDOCTORNATION
https://www.brighteon.com/28d0e4bf-81dd-42e4-a369-c79af5601731
Español:
La primera entrega de PLANDEMIC, un documental de 26 minutos protagonizado por la célebre viróloga Judy Mikovits, ha sido vista por más de mil millones de personas en todo el mundo, estableciendo un récord histórico.
El estreno de PLANDEMIC 2 (también conocido como INDOCTORNATION), protagonizado por el investigador de delitos de cuello blanco, el Dr. David Martin, también estableció un récord mundial con 2 millones de espectadores que asistieron a la retransmisión mundial en directo.
La serie de dos partes fue declarada "desacreditada" por los críticos de todo el mundo. En nombre de la seguridad pública, los guardianes de la libertad de expresión tomaron medidas sin precedentes para censurar la información que calificaron de "peligrosa teoría de la conspiración".
Cuando la Dra. Mikovits hizo la audaz afirmación de que el COVID-19 fue manipulado en un laboratorio, fue calumniada como "loca".
Cuando el Dr. Martin expuso las patentes y el rastro de papel que demostraba que el Dr. Fauci estaba financiando una peligrosa ganancia de función en el laboratorio de Wuhan, los críticos se rieron.
Hoy, los críticos ya no se ríen. A través de estudios científicos acreditados, cada una de las principales afirmaciones hechas en la serie PLANDEMIC ha sido validada como exacta.
La marea está cambiando. La verdad está emergiendo. PLANDEMIC está siendo reconocido por estar entre los primeros en advertir al mundo de la agenda para reducir las libertades de los ciudadanos a través de la tiranía médica.
Plandemic II - INDOCTORNATION
https://www.brighteon.com/28d0e4bf-81dd-42e4-a369-c79af5601731
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