© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At Least 25 Federal Agencies Are Tracking Religious Exemption Requests, Horowitz: Very Concerning Data from Scotland, Massive Groups of Illegals Slamming Del Rio Sector: January 21, 2022
Follow
4
Share
Report
963 views • January 22, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Horowitz: The very concerning data from Scotland
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-the-very-concerning-data-from-scotland
--
Massive Groups of Illegals Slamming Del Rio Sector
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.newswars.com/massive-groups-of-illegals-slamming-del-rio-sector/
--
At Least 25 Federal Agencies Are Tracking Religious Exemption Requests
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.theepochtimes.com/at-least-19-federal-agencies-consider-tracking-religious-exemption-requests_4222961.html
--
Situation Update, Jan 20th, 2022 - The vaccine holocaust is America's CHERNOBYL
Submitted by Terral
January 20, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ed93f88e-03a8-4257-9907-7b3356711d85
• Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@23:50: Listening to you since October 2020: There is not a single individual you have interviewed that I consider to be red pilled. Zip, zero, nada, none. Nobody you interview knows the Black Star is coming from space to terraform the planet. None of them can provide 5 minutes of commentary on the Superplume growing out of control in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone. None of them know that the apparent SARS-Cov-2 virus is only the herald strain (first half) of a highly sophisticated binary biological weapon and that the mutagen (second half) will be released to kill millions in weeks and then billions. Ninety-five percent of what you say is very helpful, while the five percent you never say will get all of your listeners and viewers killed. There will be a day of reckoning when everything is exposed by the Light and God's sons are placed on one side and the pretenders on the other. Real red pill at: https://www.terral03.com
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Horowitz: The very concerning data from Scotland
Submitted by Richard
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-the-very-concerning-data-from-scotland
--
Massive Groups of Illegals Slamming Del Rio Sector
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.newswars.com/massive-groups-of-illegals-slamming-del-rio-sector/
--
At Least 25 Federal Agencies Are Tracking Religious Exemption Requests
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.theepochtimes.com/at-least-19-federal-agencies-consider-tracking-religious-exemption-requests_4222961.html
--
Situation Update, Jan 20th, 2022 - The vaccine holocaust is America's CHERNOBYL
Submitted by Terral
January 20, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ed93f88e-03a8-4257-9907-7b3356711d85
• Terral Croft • a few seconds ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@23:50: Listening to you since October 2020: There is not a single individual you have interviewed that I consider to be red pilled. Zip, zero, nada, none. Nobody you interview knows the Black Star is coming from space to terraform the planet. None of them can provide 5 minutes of commentary on the Superplume growing out of control in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone. None of them know that the apparent SARS-Cov-2 virus is only the herald strain (first half) of a highly sophisticated binary biological weapon and that the mutagen (second half) will be released to kill millions in weeks and then billions. Ninety-five percent of what you say is very helpful, while the five percent you never say will get all of your listeners and viewers killed. There will be a day of reckoning when everything is exposed by the Light and God's sons are placed on one side and the pretenders on the other. Real red pill at: https://www.terral03.com
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.