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Terral03.com Black Star Update Report for 2022 Newsletter17: April 28, 2022
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993 views • April 28, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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The strange quake in diverse places award goes to this 4.1 Tiksi, Russia Quake (USGS), out there all by itself, that has no history of regional activity. The larger pattern sees the average 2.5+magnitude earthquake event in Europe striking farther north than on previous orbit cycles. The evidence points to the conclusion that Corridor 2B has pushed the Corridor 1 and Corridor 3 Terminal-end Positions east where the Global Seismic-Volcanic Convergence Area is currently below Eastern Europe where the WW3 False Flag-Proxy War is unfolding as we speak.
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Shortages Of A Few Items Now Will Evolve into Hundreds of Products Later in 2022
Submitted by Richard
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5333
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Marjory Wildcraft warns Mike Adams about coming food scarcity, empty shelves, and global famine
Submitted by Terral
April 28, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/8d629a0a-79e9-41f0-b1c2-f66ab6cb1d64
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Economy Shrinks 1.4% in First Quarter, Below Expectations
Submitted by Terral
https://www.usnews.com/news/economy/articles/2022-04-28/economy-shrinks-1-4-in-first-quarter-below-expectations
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Biden Border Plan: More Taxpayer Funding for NGOs to Bus, Fly Border Crossers into American Communities
Submitted by Richard
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/27/biden-border-plan-more-taxpayer-funding-for-ngos-to-bus-fly-border-crossers-into-american-communities/
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Southern California ‘cannot afford green lawns’ as drought forces unprecedented water cuts
Submitted by Richard
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2022-04-28/southern-california-reacts-to-new-drought-restrictions
--
Read the full reports by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
The strange quake in diverse places award goes to this 4.1 Tiksi, Russia Quake (USGS), out there all by itself, that has no history of regional activity. The larger pattern sees the average 2.5+magnitude earthquake event in Europe striking farther north than on previous orbit cycles. The evidence points to the conclusion that Corridor 2B has pushed the Corridor 1 and Corridor 3 Terminal-end Positions east where the Global Seismic-Volcanic Convergence Area is currently below Eastern Europe where the WW3 False Flag-Proxy War is unfolding as we speak.
--
Shortages Of A Few Items Now Will Evolve into Hundreds of Products Later in 2022
Submitted by Richard
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5333
--
Marjory Wildcraft warns Mike Adams about coming food scarcity, empty shelves, and global famine
Submitted by Terral
April 28, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/8d629a0a-79e9-41f0-b1c2-f66ab6cb1d64
--
Economy Shrinks 1.4% in First Quarter, Below Expectations
Submitted by Terral
https://www.usnews.com/news/economy/articles/2022-04-28/economy-shrinks-1-4-in-first-quarter-below-expectations
--
Biden Border Plan: More Taxpayer Funding for NGOs to Bus, Fly Border Crossers into American Communities
Submitted by Richard
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/27/biden-border-plan-more-taxpayer-funding-for-ngos-to-bus-fly-border-crossers-into-american-communities/
--
Southern California ‘cannot afford green lawns’ as drought forces unprecedented water cuts
Submitted by Richard
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2022-04-28/southern-california-reacts-to-new-drought-restrictions
--
Read the full reports by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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