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150) 5G tech: Cyclotron Resonance Warfare is 'ON'
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445 views • April 20, 2021
Credits to Raylene Short Facebook Channel, April 14 [17:36]
“Shedding” of the C0v!d jab...additional updates
https://www.facebook.com/rayleneshort/videos/10165135168915261
More about it:
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons: https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
151) More 5G tech mysterious health issues: https://www.brighteon.com/0ae16bae-901d-4d23-8207-bf9276be3ad2
“Shedding” of the C0v!d jab...additional updates
https://www.facebook.com/rayleneshort/videos/10165135168915261
More about it:
87) Cyclotron Resonance Bioweapons: https://www.brighteon.com/8fa7d0e1-43c0-4665-b355-fdd16c23a2b8
151) More 5G tech mysterious health issues: https://www.brighteon.com/0ae16bae-901d-4d23-8207-bf9276be3ad2
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