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151) More 5G tech mysterious health issues
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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112 views • April 21, 2021
Microwave weapons, we are more and more all of us 'Targeted Individuals'.

Credits to all sources:
ABC News | 11/08/2017
U.S. diplomats suddenly fall ill in Cuba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGiZ20vVp_I

CBS News Associated Press | 12/10/2017
What Americans Heard in Cuba Attacks: The Sound
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgbnZG85IRo

The New York Times | 18/04/2018
How an Alleged Sonic Attack Shaped U.S. Policy on Cuba | Times Documentaries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUUqd8myXBU

CNN | 02/09/2018
Microwaves suspected in attacks on US diplomats in Cuba and China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su0uc5UvLvg

WION | 03/09/2018
Experts suspect microwave weapons injured US Diplomats in Cuba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qC80W-1tCUo

CBS News | 12/09/2018
Scientists say "neuroweapons" could be behind Cuba attacks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxhz_PuZjqQ

TODAY | 20/11/2018
Victim Of Suspected Health Attacks On US Diplomats Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOdXVye-4X0

60 Minutes | 17/03/2019
Is an invisible weapon targeting U.S. diplomats?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBdFM8AuHk8

CBS News | 18/03/2019
"60 Minutes" speaks with survivor of mysterious health attack in China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XqGssH3GkE

TRT World | 24/07/2019
Cuba’s alleged ‘sonic attacks’ changed people’s brains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-nZPhYeiSE

TODAY |07/12/2020
'Havana Syndrome': Microwave Energy Suspected In Mystery Illness Targeting U.S. Diplomat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AohfhX6uE4

CTV | 07/12/2020
'Havana syndrome' among diplomats likely caused by 'microwave attack' says U.S. State Department: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vidS5hkV2JQ

The Fullerton Informer | 01/05/2020
SAVE LIVES-A FULLERTON INFORMER EXCLUSIVE IN DEPTH INVESTIGATION INTO THE MYSTERY ILLNESS AT SCHOOLS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbTtGlbfJrI

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT GOING ON:
150) 5G tech: Cyclotron Resonance Warfare is 'ON': https://www.brighteon.com/eea31f61-10a7-4615-9763-c662e39a625b
Why 5G will boost the capacity and variety of health effects, it is a precision directed energy weapon:
Rwanda EMF Genocide: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml

UPDATE: June 22, 2021 | US Senate Finally Admits that Neuroweapons Exist, Passes Bill to Help Diplomat-Victims: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/us-senate-finally-admits-that-neuroweapons-exist-passes-bill-to-help-diplomat-victims.html
Keywords
healthemfschool5gtechmicrowave weaponstargeted individualsmysteriouselfdiplomatswigigneuroweapon
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