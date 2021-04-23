© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lunar Wave, by Crrow777, massive collection of astounding HD Lunar clips shot
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • April 23, 2021
LUNAR WAVE FOOTAGE
This podcast is the result of worldwide reaction to the now famous Lunar Wave footage (first filmed September 26th, 2012) as well as the now massive collection of astounding HD clips shot from 2012 to present and uploaded to YT on the Crrow777 channel. As Crow’s popularity grew on YT so did censorship and limitations with regard to producing anything resembling free speech or uncensored video. Everything produced on YT by Crow over the past year and half has been limited by a line drawn by those in charge which limits what can be talked about or shown in video.
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. Of All the Lies, Why Believe the Moon Landing
https://www.brighteon.com/d85b4241-f757-4aa3-b8f8-b793c5012cb1
Rationalizing the Flat-Round Earth Controversy. Einstein Couldn't even Confirm
https://www.brighteon.com/99e3259e-543e-44cc-8363-7b49beb48ee7
ABOUT CRROW777
Crow has spent most of his life challenging the world around us. On the tail of years of telescopic filming which gained worldwide attention this podcast was launched. This Crrow777Radio Podcast is meant to be a place where everything is challenged and people are free to communicate their ideas. The one rule here is be a higher minded human being and be polite. The foundational idea that drives this site can be summed up in the following statement: “Belief is the enemy of knowing”.
Visit his RADIO PODCAST site: https://www.crrow777radio.com/
Have permission to re post by Crrow777, personally
This podcast is the result of worldwide reaction to the now famous Lunar Wave footage (first filmed September 26th, 2012) as well as the now massive collection of astounding HD clips shot from 2012 to present and uploaded to YT on the Crrow777 channel. As Crow’s popularity grew on YT so did censorship and limitations with regard to producing anything resembling free speech or uncensored video. Everything produced on YT by Crow over the past year and half has been limited by a line drawn by those in charge which limits what can be talked about or shown in video.
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. Of All the Lies, Why Believe the Moon Landing
https://www.brighteon.com/d85b4241-f757-4aa3-b8f8-b793c5012cb1
Rationalizing the Flat-Round Earth Controversy. Einstein Couldn't even Confirm
https://www.brighteon.com/99e3259e-543e-44cc-8363-7b49beb48ee7
ABOUT CRROW777
Crow has spent most of his life challenging the world around us. On the tail of years of telescopic filming which gained worldwide attention this podcast was launched. This Crrow777Radio Podcast is meant to be a place where everything is challenged and people are free to communicate their ideas. The one rule here is be a higher minded human being and be polite. The foundational idea that drives this site can be summed up in the following statement: “Belief is the enemy of knowing”.
Visit his RADIO PODCAST site: https://www.crrow777radio.com/
Have permission to re post by Crrow777, personally
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.