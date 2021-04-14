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Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. Of All the Lies, Why Believe the Moon Landing.
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562 views • April 14, 2021
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. Of All the Lies, Why Believe the Moon Landing.
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. With Of All of the Lies your government and politicians feed you, Then , Why would you Believe the Moon Landing was real.
This video below is a follow up video on how Youtube is censoring this video.
Boobtube Censoring, Deleted Views, Finally Caught Them with Proof
https://youtu.be/qzfya6k5eA8
Sp-Am war, sinking of Maine ship, yellow journalism
fed reserve
ww1
ww2 Peril Harbor
Korean war, USS Liberty
Viet Nam war, gulf of Tonklin USS Maddox
Operation Northwoods
JFK assassination
OK bombing
twin towers attack
sandy hook, Charleston reporter shooting, Oregon shooting, Paris attack, so on so on
Fluoride is good for you.
No chem trails.
Radiation is not at dangerous levels for your health.
GMO food is OK
GW can not tell a lie.
This IS a Plane Crash, NOT This. Gladio B Secret Ops.Responsible for 911, Paris Attacks.
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;videvide...
Gladio B Ops. Analysis: Paris Attacks. Attackers Had Their Passports on Them?
https://youtu.be/kJCv3F9ORz4
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRD2R...
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/0...
Operation Northwood, Sponsored Terrorism
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/1...
Gulf of Tonkin
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/2...
Myth of Pearl Harbor
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/06/the-myth-of-pearl-harbor/
Moon Soon? Russia plans manned Lunar base in 10 years
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV9HM...
Russia Plans to Build a Permanent Moon Station
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/russia-is-p...
Russia Goes to the Moon
http://www.themoscowtimes.com/article...
moon russia
I can’t find a good map on the earth without water.
Russia Just Announced Plans to Send Humans to the Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN9Xa...
http://finance.yahoo.com/news/russia-...
daboo77
Russia Finalizes Plans to Build Permanent Manned Base On the Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlF7n...
corbertt report
The lies to steal land
The Truth About the Spanish-American War with James Perloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQvod...
first pub, 952 views•Feb 14, 2016
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. With Of All of the Lies your government and politicians feed you, Then , Why would you Believe the Moon Landing was real.
This video below is a follow up video on how Youtube is censoring this video.
Boobtube Censoring, Deleted Views, Finally Caught Them with Proof
https://youtu.be/qzfya6k5eA8
Sp-Am war, sinking of Maine ship, yellow journalism
fed reserve
ww1
ww2 Peril Harbor
Korean war, USS Liberty
Viet Nam war, gulf of Tonklin USS Maddox
Operation Northwoods
JFK assassination
OK bombing
twin towers attack
sandy hook, Charleston reporter shooting, Oregon shooting, Paris attack, so on so on
Fluoride is good for you.
No chem trails.
Radiation is not at dangerous levels for your health.
GMO food is OK
GW can not tell a lie.
This IS a Plane Crash, NOT This. Gladio B Secret Ops.Responsible for 911, Paris Attacks.
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;videvide...
Gladio B Ops. Analysis: Paris Attacks. Attackers Had Their Passports on Them?
https://youtu.be/kJCv3F9ORz4
Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRD2R...
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/0...
Operation Northwood, Sponsored Terrorism
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/1...
Gulf of Tonkin
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/2...
Myth of Pearl Harbor
http://joecrubaugh.com/blog/2007/02/06/the-myth-of-pearl-harbor/
Moon Soon? Russia plans manned Lunar base in 10 years
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV9HM...
Russia Plans to Build a Permanent Moon Station
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/russia-is-p...
Russia Goes to the Moon
http://www.themoscowtimes.com/article...
moon russia
I can’t find a good map on the earth without water.
Russia Just Announced Plans to Send Humans to the Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN9Xa...
http://finance.yahoo.com/news/russia-...
daboo77
Russia Finalizes Plans to Build Permanent Manned Base On the Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlF7n...
corbertt report
The lies to steal land
The Truth About the Spanish-American War with James Perloff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQvod...
first pub, 952 views•Feb 14, 2016
Keywords
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