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Rationalizing the Flat-Round Earth Controversy. Einstein Couldn't even Confirm
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74 views • April 14, 2021
I take the Agnostic approach to the Flat, Round earth controversy.
dr Meno presents Logical questions to address the controversy.
Who decided the north and south, assigned th hemispheres.
The tilted earth, why weren’t the poles adjusted to accommodate the tilt?
What if the names of countries were upside down
There are no stars , it is residual light tom billions years ago, all burnt out and it is the residual light we are seeing
But moving away at the speed of light?
Why don’t planes fly straight and instead contour or are they contouring, maybe they are flying a straight.
Math not an exact science, with constants, infinity, approach zero
The earth is positioned, not a random coincidence.
What if a star is moving at the speed of light, then the light does not move. it is a spot. so how do we not know that the the universe is moving away at the speed of light.
Can we ever travel faster than the universe is expanding, if not We will never reach our destination.
Lies, the sun rises in the east and sets sets in the west.
Who decided and why is everything clockwise, what if time was counter clockwise. Who set this up?
Who designated UP as being up, the north and south
The earth is injured and infected, the crust is a scab, lava is the pus. man is the cancer virus and bateria that invades the resources.
Why look at facts, they only get in the way of lies.
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyRyalX1N4
WW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JORMPk8ZHZ0
Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R6F5BceFp0
Lies & Myths We Live By. From Parents to Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6M602qO_is
Math is Not An Exact Science. with terms, Infinity, Constants, Infinite small approaching Zero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TTVaQYSmlE
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. Of All the Lies, Why Believe the Moon Landing.
https://youtu.be/tdmzbRSEGO8
...that all coordinate systems are created equal
http://www.einstein-online.info/spotlights/covariance
Albert Einstein: The Earth Mover How Einstein Made the Earth Move (…When All the Experiments Showed it Didn’t Move)
http://www.theprinciplemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Albert-Einstein-The-Earth-Mover.pdf
Don't Trust The Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcMDCovuxlU
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
dr Meno presents Logical questions to address the controversy.
Who decided the north and south, assigned th hemispheres.
The tilted earth, why weren’t the poles adjusted to accommodate the tilt?
What if the names of countries were upside down
There are no stars , it is residual light tom billions years ago, all burnt out and it is the residual light we are seeing
But moving away at the speed of light?
Why don’t planes fly straight and instead contour or are they contouring, maybe they are flying a straight.
Math not an exact science, with constants, infinity, approach zero
The earth is positioned, not a random coincidence.
What if a star is moving at the speed of light, then the light does not move. it is a spot. so how do we not know that the the universe is moving away at the speed of light.
Can we ever travel faster than the universe is expanding, if not We will never reach our destination.
Lies, the sun rises in the east and sets sets in the west.
Who decided and why is everything clockwise, what if time was counter clockwise. Who set this up?
Who designated UP as being up, the north and south
The earth is injured and infected, the crust is a scab, lava is the pus. man is the cancer virus and bateria that invades the resources.
Why look at facts, they only get in the way of lies.
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyRyalX1N4
WW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JORMPk8ZHZ0
Authority Travels The Path of Least Resistance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R6F5BceFp0
Lies & Myths We Live By. From Parents to Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6M602qO_is
Math is Not An Exact Science. with terms, Infinity, Constants, Infinite small approaching Zero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TTVaQYSmlE
Moon Landing Hoax Rationalized. Of All the Lies, Why Believe the Moon Landing.
https://youtu.be/tdmzbRSEGO8
...that all coordinate systems are created equal
http://www.einstein-online.info/spotlights/covariance
Albert Einstein: The Earth Mover How Einstein Made the Earth Move (…When All the Experiments Showed it Didn’t Move)
http://www.theprinciplemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Albert-Einstein-The-Earth-Mover.pdf
Don't Trust The Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcMDCovuxlU
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
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