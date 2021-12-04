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Ivermectin forbidden in Australia becauce it is too effective.
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64 views • December 04, 2021
1. Dr. Ariyana Love returns to the Stew Peters Show to expose her findings in the Moderna Vaccine patents, confirming the La Quinta Columna graphine oxide study and the Globalist's plan to install nano-sensors in every human body that they can.
https://www.brighteon.com/ffb07e23-8b71-4cbd-aae2-e39151f3eec3
2. Australia is not only forcing Covid injections on its citizens, but it is using its police and military to round up "unvaccinated" (i.e. normal) people and drag them off to Covid Concentration Camps to be forcibly injected with gene altering, spike-protein drugs. In the meantime, there is an inexpensive and effective alternative: Ivermectin, BANNED in Australia, much like it is banned in the USA.
https://www.brighteon.com/e41aa30e-4e75-4226-bdea-00c0cc294613
3. Jared Kushner, Trumps grandson, was a snake in the White House. Kushner was controlled by Soros. Trump was a disaster choosing coworkers.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea259d2-cc70-41a4-baeb-7a6c5e66d919
4. MY MAIN YOUTUBE CHANNEL WAS DELETED! We are NOW in Phase 5 of the NWO Agenda in which dissidents will be ARRESTED! First, comes the removal of your Social Media Channels. Then, you will be labeled an "Opposition Leader". Next, comes the Arrests!! You are being Forewarned! After 5 min it gets scary.
https://www.brighteon.com/498d29da-7161-455b-a5c5-d6ffb41d559b
5. Sajiv Javid says there will be a booster every 3 months. So it started with two jabs and now there will be 4 every year. Fantastic business for criminal Big Pharma.
https://www.brighteon.com/570bb252-64c1-4490-8757-a868cb454b77
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/ffb07e23-8b71-4cbd-aae2-e39151f3eec3
2. Australia is not only forcing Covid injections on its citizens, but it is using its police and military to round up "unvaccinated" (i.e. normal) people and drag them off to Covid Concentration Camps to be forcibly injected with gene altering, spike-protein drugs. In the meantime, there is an inexpensive and effective alternative: Ivermectin, BANNED in Australia, much like it is banned in the USA.
https://www.brighteon.com/e41aa30e-4e75-4226-bdea-00c0cc294613
3. Jared Kushner, Trumps grandson, was a snake in the White House. Kushner was controlled by Soros. Trump was a disaster choosing coworkers.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea259d2-cc70-41a4-baeb-7a6c5e66d919
4. MY MAIN YOUTUBE CHANNEL WAS DELETED! We are NOW in Phase 5 of the NWO Agenda in which dissidents will be ARRESTED! First, comes the removal of your Social Media Channels. Then, you will be labeled an "Opposition Leader". Next, comes the Arrests!! You are being Forewarned! After 5 min it gets scary.
https://www.brighteon.com/498d29da-7161-455b-a5c5-d6ffb41d559b
5. Sajiv Javid says there will be a booster every 3 months. So it started with two jabs and now there will be 4 every year. Fantastic business for criminal Big Pharma.
https://www.brighteon.com/570bb252-64c1-4490-8757-a868cb454b77
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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