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GEORGE SOROS CONTROLLED THE WHITE HOUSE, Q PSYOP
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294 views • December 03, 2021
(Originally uploaded on "OTT TV" youtube Last summer 2020.) as " Things Are Not What They appear"
Jared Kushner was a paid agent of Soros, Jared served as Trump's advisor! It shows how "they control everything! Even the so called "opposition"
Breaking Circa 2025 A Depopulation Event & Prince Charles of the Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8TgyAYC22q7/
Highly Censored Information. If you are reading this than you over came The massive censorship and shadow banning of this channel! May this video find you! and may you be prepared for what is to come next!
Jared Kushner was a paid agent of Soros, Jared served as Trump's advisor! It shows how "they control everything! Even the so called "opposition"
Breaking Circa 2025 A Depopulation Event & Prince Charles of the Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8TgyAYC22q7/
Highly Censored Information. If you are reading this than you over came The massive censorship and shadow banning of this channel! May this video find you! and may you be prepared for what is to come next!
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