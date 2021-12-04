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Australia's Ivermectin Ban
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285 views • December 04, 2021
Australia is not only forcing Covid injections on its citizens, but it is using its police and military to round up "unvaccinated" (i.e. normal) people and drag them off to Covid Concentration Camps to be forcibly injected with gene altering, spike-protein drugs. In the meantime, there is an inexpensive and effective alternative: Ivermectin, BANNED in Australia, much like it is banned in the USA. This is absolutely disgusting medical terrorism. Don't look for Ivermectin on YouTube or Instagram or Twitter. It's banned there too.
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