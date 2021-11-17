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India Prepared to Impose Climate Lockdown, French Doctor Reveals Hydra Evidence in Vax, Un-Vaxxed But Contaminated?, Nano Silver's Many Uses, Prepare or Not? 11.17.2021
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1001 views • November 17, 2021
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Media Declares ‘Climate Lockdowns’ a “Conspiracy Theory” as India Prepares to Impose Climate Lockdown
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/media-declares-climate-lockdowns-a-conspiracy-theory-as-india-prepares-to-impose-climate-lockdown/
Related: https://youtu.be/oh2Sj_QpZOA
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The Real Precursor Part 7 The Evidence Is in The Vaccine
Submitted by David
On November 17, 2021
David writes: Start video at 28:38 confirms Dr Madej with more findings
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/804a3f63-83d2-46f6-90aa-62404b42166e
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Un-Vaxxed but Contaminated
Written by Debby and Terral
November 17, 2021
On Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM Debby wrote:
Hi Terral:
Thanks for all the recent emails regarding the Survival Group and Acquisition Committee. Still reading…. …
Question. And I think others may be interested in this question. What if we come to AR (to join Survival Group or Acquisition Committee), and we are unvaxed, and have tried to stay away from vaxxed, but your blood test shows we are contaminated??? Thanks, Debby
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Nano Silver’s Many Uses
Written by Christine and Terral
November 17, 2021
Hi Christine:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM Christine:
Hi Terral:
Can you share the nano protocol I hear you talking about with the nebulizer etc? I do not see a link anywhere.
Thank-You and God Bless! Christine
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To Prepare or Not Prepare, that is the Question
Written by Rebecca and Terral
November 17, 2021
Good morning Terral,
I would like to have some clarity on this: When the pole shift occurs, we are expecting unusual winds along with the ocean displacement that could destroy everything above the surface of the earth, correct? Thus, the need for the caves. So, anything we put our investments in, whether it be a house or RV, will not withstand the winds at the time of the event, unless the house or RV (LOL) has a sealed basement. Please advise. In Christ, Rebecca
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Media Declares ‘Climate Lockdowns’ a “Conspiracy Theory” as India Prepares to Impose Climate Lockdown
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/media-declares-climate-lockdowns-a-conspiracy-theory-as-india-prepares-to-impose-climate-lockdown/
Related: https://youtu.be/oh2Sj_QpZOA
--
The Real Precursor Part 7 The Evidence Is in The Vaccine
Submitted by David
On November 17, 2021
David writes: Start video at 28:38 confirms Dr Madej with more findings
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/804a3f63-83d2-46f6-90aa-62404b42166e
--
Un-Vaxxed but Contaminated
Written by Debby and Terral
November 17, 2021
On Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM Debby wrote:
Hi Terral:
Thanks for all the recent emails regarding the Survival Group and Acquisition Committee. Still reading…. …
Question. And I think others may be interested in this question. What if we come to AR (to join Survival Group or Acquisition Committee), and we are unvaxed, and have tried to stay away from vaxxed, but your blood test shows we are contaminated??? Thanks, Debby
--
Nano Silver’s Many Uses
Written by Christine and Terral
November 17, 2021
Hi Christine:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM Christine:
Hi Terral:
Can you share the nano protocol I hear you talking about with the nebulizer etc? I do not see a link anywhere.
Thank-You and God Bless! Christine
--
To Prepare or Not Prepare, that is the Question
Written by Rebecca and Terral
November 17, 2021
Good morning Terral,
I would like to have some clarity on this: When the pole shift occurs, we are expecting unusual winds along with the ocean displacement that could destroy everything above the surface of the earth, correct? Thus, the need for the caves. So, anything we put our investments in, whether it be a house or RV, will not withstand the winds at the time of the event, unless the house or RV (LOL) has a sealed basement. Please advise. In Christ, Rebecca
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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