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Warriors & Healers
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12 views • May 03, 2022
Putting on the Armour Of GOD amplifies your ability to be a Healer or a Warrior. Healers and Warriors both have the potential for great enlightenment and when they put on the Armour Of GOD their power increases thus the influence they project amplifies.
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
I facilitate a series of workshops sharing 40+ years of study.
With my background in Metaphysics, Toltec and Deeper Spiritual studies I share with you a perspective that I hope will strengthen your relationship with Creative Source. With God.
The series is called 🦋 Butterflies To Eagles 🦅
Here is the link that explains "Level One."
"Breaking Out Of Your Cocoon" » » » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtYI959xEPk
Watch for workshop notices on the channels I belong too, listed below.
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a
⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d
⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Vidoe #7 of seven.
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64
⚔️ How to Combat MKUltra Brain Washing
👉 https://ugetube.com/watch/combating-mind-control_VTTGfu3dcOcYHF6.html
⚔️ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 >> >> Think Nesara/Gesara.🎯
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchutem,UGEtube and yes even Youtube.
Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
I facilitate a series of workshops sharing 40+ years of study.
With my background in Metaphysics, Toltec and Deeper Spiritual studies I share with you a perspective that I hope will strengthen your relationship with Creative Source. With God.
The series is called 🦋 Butterflies To Eagles 🦅
Here is the link that explains "Level One."
"Breaking Out Of Your Cocoon" » » » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtYI959xEPk
Watch for workshop notices on the channels I belong too, listed below.
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a
⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d
⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Vidoe #7 of seven.
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64
⚔️ How to Combat MKUltra Brain Washing
👉 https://ugetube.com/watch/combating-mind-control_VTTGfu3dcOcYHF6.html
⚔️ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 >> >> Think Nesara/Gesara.🎯
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchutem,UGEtube and yes even Youtube.
Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
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