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⚔️ Stand In Your Power
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42 views • March 27, 2022
When one puts on the "Armour Of God" one stands in their power. They stand without fear. They stand in confidence and in so doing they transmute evil around them and may accomplish great things.
With my background in Metaphysics, Toltec and Deeper Spiritual studies I share with you a perspective that I hope will strengthen your relationship with Creative Source. With God.
The "GOD of YOUR HEART."
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ✌️ 💕
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a
⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d
⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Vidoe #7 of seven.
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64
⚔️ How to Combat MKUltra Brain Washing
👉 https://ugetube.com/watch/combating-mind-control_VTTGfu3dcOcYHF6.html
⚔️ Understand "The Power Of Now and The Akashic Records."
👉 https://rumble.com/vhzivl-akashic-records-and-the-power-of-now.html
⚔️ A Visual Description Of Awakening
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UUIqc4yW8Q
⚔️ Assume a Virtue
👉 https://rumble.com/vlc0f5-assume-a-virtue.html
⚔️ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
With my background in Metaphysics, Toltec and Deeper Spiritual studies I share with you a perspective that I hope will strengthen your relationship with Creative Source. With God.
The "GOD of YOUR HEART."
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ✌️ 💕
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4Of God Video ONE
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/bf60b2e7-8eb5-4036-8fc1-86d68056cbda
⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/6bc2a6e7-817c-48b3-bbf7-6de015c79c96
⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/7f64f3a3-9f6b-476a-97ca-71442cb3fe13
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a
⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/e883977c-1e06-4900-84c2-f6bb6bdc9a7d
⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/eb526dbe-5de6-4a91-a901-36977b4052b0
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Vidoe #7 of seven.
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/bc5c6255-b863-456a-8660-18e199fcbe64
⚔️ How to Combat MKUltra Brain Washing
👉 https://ugetube.com/watch/combating-mind-control_VTTGfu3dcOcYHF6.html
⚔️ Understand "The Power Of Now and The Akashic Records."
👉 https://rumble.com/vhzivl-akashic-records-and-the-power-of-now.html
⚔️ A Visual Description Of Awakening
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UUIqc4yW8Q
⚔️ Assume a Virtue
👉 https://rumble.com/vlc0f5-assume-a-virtue.html
⚔️ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
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