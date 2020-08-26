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ΤΙ ΓΙΝΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΝΕΑ ΖΗΛΑΝΔΙΑ ΤΩΡΑ! ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΑΚΟΥΣΕΙΣ! (ΣΚΟΠΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΝΑ ΣΠΕΙΡΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΑΝΙΚΟ ΑΛΛΑ ΝΑ ΣΥΝΕΙΔΗΤΟΠΟΙΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΙΝΔΥΝΟ ΠΟΥ ΔΙΑΤΡΕΧΟΥΜΕ)
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103 views • August 26, 2020
ΤΙ ΛΕΝΕ 165 ΓΙΑΤΡΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΤHN AΠATH ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟΥ! Η ΣΥΝΤΟΜΗ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΕΔΩ:
https://www.brighteon.com/c41ad95e-fedb-463e-b9b2-9213fa8337d8
ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΕΔΩ: https://www.brighteon.com/78672c7d-3300-4991-bb90-ec55db3cb7c5
ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΑΛΛΑ ΖΩΤΙΚΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΕΔΩ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΑΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΜΕ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ!
ΤΟ ΤΕΣΤ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟΥ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΕΔΩ: https://www.brighteon.com/936ffa07-f108-4228-94e4-dd9e2665b991
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΘΕΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΒΛΕΨΗ!:
https://www.brighteon.com/d259fd0f-43bb-4501-9597-89861339f31c
https://www.brighteon.com/c41ad95e-fedb-463e-b9b2-9213fa8337d8
ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΟ ΕΔΩ: https://www.brighteon.com/78672c7d-3300-4991-bb90-ec55db3cb7c5
ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΑΛΛΑ ΖΩΤΙΚΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΕΔΩ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΑΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΜΕ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ!
ΤΟ ΤΕΣΤ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟΥ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΕΔΩ: https://www.brighteon.com/936ffa07-f108-4228-94e4-dd9e2665b991
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΘΕΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΒΛΕΨΗ!:
https://www.brighteon.com/d259fd0f-43bb-4501-9597-89861339f31c
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