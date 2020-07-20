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Η ΑΚΡΩΣ ΜΥΣΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΒΛΕΨΗ ΠΟΥ ΔΕΝ ΘΕΛΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΞΕΡΕΙΣ! Η ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΊΑ ΠΟΛΛΟΙ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΟΥΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΕΤΟΣ 21 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ
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5664 views • July 20, 2020
Η ΑΦΥΠΝΗΣΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΙΑ ΣΥΝΕΧΗΣ ΔΙΑΔΙΚΑΣΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΛΛΟΙ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΟΥΝ ΟΤΙ ΤΟ 2020 ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟ 2012 ΠΡΙΝ ΤΟ ΠΕΙΡΑΞΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΡΩΜΑΙΟΙ ΠΡΟΣ ΟΦΕΛΟΣ ΤΟΥΣ! ΓΥΡΟ ΣΤΙΣ 21 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ-24 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ ( ΕΠΑΝΩ ΣΤΟ ΧΕΙΜΕΡΙΝΟ ΗΛΙΟΣΤΑΣΙΟ ΟΠΟΥ Ο ΗΛΙΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΤΟ ΥΨΗΛΟΤΕΡΟ ΣΗΜΕΊΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΠΛΑΝΗΤΕΣ ΕΥΘΥΓΡΑΜΜΊΖΟΝΤΑΙ) ΚΑΙ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΥΠΟΛΟΓΙΖΟΥΝ 21 ΓΕΝΆΡΗ 21 ΦΛΕΒΑΡΗ Η ΤΟ ΑΡΓΌΤΕΡΟ ΜΕΧΡΙ 21 ΜΑΡΤΗ ΦΕΤΟΣ ΘΑ ΓΙΝΕΙ ΚΑΠΟΙΟ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΌ ΚΟΣΜΙΚΟ ΓΕΓΟΝΟΣ, ΠΟΥ ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΚΑΘΕ ΑΡΚΕΤΑ ΧΙΛΛΙΑΔΕΣ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ. ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΆ ΕΧΩ ΑΚΟΥΣΕΙ ΠΑΝΩ ΑΠΟ 4 ΑΤΟΜΑ ΝΑ ΛΕΝΕ ΣΧΕΔΟΝ ΤΟ ΙΔΙΟ ΠΡΑΓΜΑ.. ΜΟΙΑΖΕΙ ΣΑΝ ΜΙΑ ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ Ή ΣΑΝ ΜΙΑ "ΜΙΚΡΗ" ΏΘΗΣΗ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΈΔΙΝΕ ΕΝΑΣ ΓΟΝΙΟΣ ΝΑ ΠΡΟΣΤΕΨΕΙ Η ΝΑ ΒΟΗΘΗΣΕΙ ΤΟ ΑΓΑΠΗΜΕΝΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΙΔΙ.. ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΤΟΥΣ ΘΥΜΙΖΟΥΝ ΑΚΟΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΙ ΣΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΊΑ ΟΠΟΥ ΟΙ ΚΑΛΟΙ ΘΑ ΞΕΧΩΡΊΣΟΥΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΚΑΚΟΥΣ ΑΛΛΟΙ ΣΑΝ ΕΝΑ ΤΙΝΑΓΜΑ ΜΙΑ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΗ ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΗ ΟΛΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΜΟΝΟ ΟΣΟΙ ΘΑ ΒΡΊΣΚΟΝΤΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΥΧΝΌΤΗΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΓΆΠΗΣ ΘΑ ΠΑΡΑΜΕΙΝΟΥΝ..
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