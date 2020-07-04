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ΕΠΕΙΓΟΝ! ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟΣ : ΤΙ ΛΕΝΕ 165 ΓΙΑΤΡΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΤHN ΜΕΓΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ AΠATH ΣΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ. ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΤΟ ΠΙΣΤΕΨΕΙΣ! (ΣΥΝΤΟΜΗ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ) Η ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΔΥΩΡΗ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΥΠΑΡΧΕΙ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΑΣ!! !
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612 views • July 04, 2020
ΤΙ ΛΕΝΕ 165 ΓΙΑΤΡΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΤHN AΠATH ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟΥ! Η ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΓΥΡΩ ΣΤΙΣ ΔΥΟ ΩΡΕΣ ΘΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ ΣΥΝΤΟΜΟΤΕΡΟ!
ΟΠΟΙΟΣ ΘΕΛΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΧΕΙ ΜΠΟΡΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΚΑΤΕΒΑΣΕΙ ΕΔΩ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΘΕΤΟΥ ΣΤΟΝ FIREFOX :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9IyVqG90Xo&;list=LLFbsTA8bWwzJ3XWbgoiXHRQ
ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΩ ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΣΤΙΓΜΗ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΕΔΩ
ΟΠΟΙΟΣ ΘΕΛΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΕΧΕΙ ΜΠΟΡΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΚΑΤΕΒΑΣΕΙ ΕΔΩ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΘΕΤΟΥ ΣΤΟΝ FIREFOX :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9IyVqG90Xo&;list=LLFbsTA8bWwzJ3XWbgoiXHRQ
ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΑΝΕΒΑΣΩ ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΣΤΙΓΜΗ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΕΔΩ
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