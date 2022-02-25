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Ukraine conflict is created by the Cabal to distract us.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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150 views • February 25, 2022
1. Is Russia fully justified in invading Ukraine, and is China flying under the radar to invade Taiwan while the media is focused on blasting Vladimir Putin? How much longer will it take until American’s realize they’re being pawned by the leftist media who are panicking that one of their biggest global income investments is now crumbling to the floor ?
https://rumble.com/vvsgx8-putin-conquers-ukraine-clinton-mercenary-state-crumbles-as-war-at-home-buil.html
2. Neocons are demanding full-scale war, pundits are encouraging extremely aggressive sanctions, and establishment fossils and uniparty globalists desperately want to send your kids to go and die in the name of aiding the innocent Ukrainians and protecting their borders. Jarrin Jackson is a biblical scholar who has been dissecting this situation on his telegram channel, and he joins us now.
https://rumble.com/vvsen5-wars-and-rumors-of-wars-prophecy-playing-out-mass-deception-in-end-times.html
3. Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The TRUTH About Ukraine and Russia.
https://www.brighteon.com/e0b6e4ea-2d5d-42c7-83d4-dafb6216c59c
4. Bumbling Biden Responds to Putin's Invasion. Joe Biden declares new sanctions on Russia as he declared that 'Putin chose this war."
https://www.brighteon.com/c66eacf4-80f5-4231-bb27-f50392cd3ff4
5. Mike Yeadon testifies to Reiner Fuellmich's Grand Jury of Public Opinion
https://www.brighteon.com/1b71a074-3f09-4821-9e5d-03cf7b7a2355
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
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Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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