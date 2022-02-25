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Bumbling Biden Responds to Putin's Invasion
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310 views • February 25, 2022
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Joe Biden declares new sanctions on Russia as he declared that 'Putin chose this war."
See the full address here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-bumbling-biden-addresses-the-world-regarding-russia-ukraine/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/former-white-house-physician-says-biden-is-not-cognitively-fit-to-deal-with-russia-crisis/
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Joe Biden declares new sanctions on Russia as he declared that 'Putin chose this war."
See the full address here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-bumbling-biden-addresses-the-world-regarding-russia-ukraine/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/former-white-house-physician-says-biden-is-not-cognitively-fit-to-deal-with-russia-crisis/
Get your Brain Force Ultra today & support the Infowar!
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