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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The TRUTH About Ukraine and Russia. #WorkersUnite!
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970 views • February 25, 2022
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The TRUTH About Ukraine and Russia. #WorkersUnite!

In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA shares what is really going on with Russia and Ukraine. His SYSTEMS analysis provides us with a perspective so Working People do not get bamboozled into supporting the forces of US and British Imperialism.

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.

Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles:

1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;

2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,

3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.

Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.

Get Educated or Be Enslaved!

Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!

TruthFreedomHealth.com
Keywords
obamarussiausbritainukrainefrancegermanynatodonbasdr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdblack seaminsk 2atlantic concelworkersunite
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