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Demonstrating How Needless Gun Registers and Gun Bans Are
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37 views • May 29, 2021
The CCFR on: Multiple Victim Public Shootings
CCFR
May 25 2021
This is an excerpt from episode 7 of the CCFR's nationally broadcast television show, Gun Ban Canada Exposed (released May 23, 2021). This excerpt examines multiple victim public shootings in Canada.
See the full episode here: https://youtu.be/RCJT66uS_HI
View the full series here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoxuhdrwHS2Z-UseJpLJ4UiT7SqODgI3A
Find the CCFR here: www.firearmrights.ca
Brighteon links:
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 1 - Is it really about public safety - October 2 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/b9a7962a-2b99-41d1-91c7-2034b2b3bf75
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 2 - Where do crime guns come from - October 31 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/cad550b7-c4cf-4018-8bb0-34e5ea725074
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 3 - Do more guns equal more death - December 3 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/172c6172-dcb3-4ba5-be14-abbfe009db61
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 4 - Common sense gun laws - December 30 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/582d5894-8a87-454e-b73c-5c0ea7b2b894
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 5 - Why would anyone need a gun - January 30 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/8a778fe1-29a9-4f86-bc3b-201b89dd9ac5
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 6 - Our system is broken - March 18 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bcb84a-2417-4806-bdc8-758b223c1a23
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 7 - Series finale - May 25 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/01c17847-1cc6-4c91-b920-7ccee2796cda
CCFR
May 25 2021
This is an excerpt from episode 7 of the CCFR's nationally broadcast television show, Gun Ban Canada Exposed (released May 23, 2021). This excerpt examines multiple victim public shootings in Canada.
See the full episode here: https://youtu.be/RCJT66uS_HI
View the full series here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoxuhdrwHS2Z-UseJpLJ4UiT7SqODgI3A
Find the CCFR here: www.firearmrights.ca
Brighteon links:
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 1 - Is it really about public safety - October 2 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/b9a7962a-2b99-41d1-91c7-2034b2b3bf75
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 2 - Where do crime guns come from - October 31 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/cad550b7-c4cf-4018-8bb0-34e5ea725074
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 3 - Do more guns equal more death - December 3 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/172c6172-dcb3-4ba5-be14-abbfe009db61
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 4 - Common sense gun laws - December 30 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/582d5894-8a87-454e-b73c-5c0ea7b2b894
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 5 - Why would anyone need a gun - January 30 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/8a778fe1-29a9-4f86-bc3b-201b89dd9ac5
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 6 - Our system is broken - March 18 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bcb84a-2417-4806-bdc8-758b223c1a23
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 7 - Series finale - May 25 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/01c17847-1cc6-4c91-b920-7ccee2796cda
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