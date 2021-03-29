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Gun Ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 6 - Our Law-Making System is Broken
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118 views • March 29, 2021
CCFR
March 18 2021
This is the sixth of a seven-part, limited series investigating the foundational arguments supporting the Liberal Party gun ban of May 1st 2020 and Bill C-71. This episode answers the complicated question, "why have we found ourselves in a position where we don't know who or what to believe?" Our system is broken,
New episodes will be broadcast monthly with the final episode, Episode 7 appearing in April 2021.
If you want Canadians to know this information, it's up to you to get your friends and family to watch this presentation and to spread this information to everyone you can.
If you want to support the CCFR in producing more content like this, donate now.
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca
Links to all seven episodes:
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 1 - Is it really about public safety - October 2 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/b9a7962a-2b99-41d1-91c7-2034b2b3bf75
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 2 - Where do crime guns come from - October 31 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/cad550b7-c4cf-4018-8bb0-34e5ea725074
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 3 - Do more guns equal more death - December 3 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/172c6172-dcb3-4ba5-be14-abbfe009db61
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 4 - Common sense gun laws - December 30 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/582d5894-8a87-454e-b73c-5c0ea7b2b894
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 5 - Why would anyone need a gun - January 30 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/8a778fe1-29a9-4f86-bc3b-201b89dd9ac5
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 6 - Our system is broken - March 18 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bcb84a-2417-4806-bdc8-758b223c1a23
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 7 - Series finale - May 25 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/01c17847-1cc6-4c91-b920-7ccee2796cda
March 18 2021
This is the sixth of a seven-part, limited series investigating the foundational arguments supporting the Liberal Party gun ban of May 1st 2020 and Bill C-71. This episode answers the complicated question, "why have we found ourselves in a position where we don't know who or what to believe?" Our system is broken,
New episodes will be broadcast monthly with the final episode, Episode 7 appearing in April 2021.
If you want Canadians to know this information, it's up to you to get your friends and family to watch this presentation and to spread this information to everyone you can.
If you want to support the CCFR in producing more content like this, donate now.
Contribute the CCFR legal fund
Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca
By EMT: [email protected]
By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6
Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca
Links to all seven episodes:
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 1 - Is it really about public safety - October 2 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/b9a7962a-2b99-41d1-91c7-2034b2b3bf75
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 2 - Where do crime guns come from - October 31 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/cad550b7-c4cf-4018-8bb0-34e5ea725074
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 3 - Do more guns equal more death - December 3 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/172c6172-dcb3-4ba5-be14-abbfe009db61
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 4 - Common sense gun laws - December 30 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/582d5894-8a87-454e-b73c-5c0ea7b2b894
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 5 - Why would anyone need a gun - January 30 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/8a778fe1-29a9-4f86-bc3b-201b89dd9ac5
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 6 - Our system is broken - March 18 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bcb84a-2417-4806-bdc8-758b223c1a23
Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 7 - Series finale - May 25 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/01c17847-1cc6-4c91-b920-7ccee2796cda
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