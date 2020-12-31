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Gun Ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 4 - Common Sense Gun Laws - December 30 2020
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59 views • December 31, 2020
CCFR Channel
Uploaded on December 31 2020
This is the fourth of a seven-part, limited series investigating the foundational arguments supporting the Liberal Party gun ban of May 1st 2020 and Bill C-71. This episode examines the claim that we need "common sense gun laws" in Canada. This implies that we currently have weak, or no gun laws. Let's have a look at what we have now, what works and what doesn't.

New episodes will be broadcast monthly with Episode 5 appearing in late January 2021. It will focus on why anyone needs a gun in Canada.

If you want Canadians to know this information, it's up to you to get your friends and family to watch this presentation and to spread this information to everyone you can.

If you want to support the CCFR in producing more content like this, donate now.

Contribute the CCFR legal fund

Online: https://www.firearmrights.ca

By EMT: [email protected]

By mail:
Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights
P.O. Box 91572 RPO Mer Bleu
Orleans, Ontario K1W 0A6

Or donate via our homepage: https://www.firearmrights.ca

Links to all seven episodes:

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 1 - Is it really about public safety - October 2 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/b9a7962a-2b99-41d1-91c7-2034b2b3bf75

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 2 - Where do crime guns come from - October 31 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/cad550b7-c4cf-4018-8bb0-34e5ea725074

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 3 - Do more guns equal more death - December 3 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/172c6172-dcb3-4ba5-be14-abbfe009db61

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 4 - Common sense gun laws - December 30 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/582d5894-8a87-454e-b73c-5c0ea7b2b894

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 5 - Why would anyone need a gun - January 30 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/8a778fe1-29a9-4f86-bc3b-201b89dd9ac5

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 6 - Our system is broken - March 18 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/d5bcb84a-2417-4806-bdc8-758b223c1a23

Gun ban Canada - Exposed - Episode 7 - Series finale - May 25 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/01c17847-1cc6-4c91-b920-7ccee2796cda
Keywords
sciencegun controlgunred flag lawscommunismsocialismcommon sensepolicecanadaunited stateslegislationfascismlicensefirearmmass shootingmarxismbanccfrlawspollpart 4conceal carrybullshitassault weaponbackground check
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