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The Timing of the Sealing, S.R and Exposing Error
SighandCry
SighandCry
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20 views • October 26, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study of the most import subject of the timing of the sealing of the servants of God, the special resurrections and exposing error.

Aims of the study is to understand:
• When is the sealing of the 144 000?
• Explanation of Daniel 12:1-3
• Errors in our day!

The sealing of the 144 000
https://youtu.be/0_Vm-YSnjzs
https://www.brighteon.com/39a3d265-5d5d-4b49-9fec-98db8a8f3e42

Ezekiel chapter 9
https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4
https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca


Messengers Of Present Truth Ministry International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CdUy4_AB-o

Visit our websites
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
 
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Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
 
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Please visit our Channles at
 
GoldenBowlStudiesSA - Present Truth BrightEon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg
 
Goldenbowlstudiessa - Present Truth YouTube
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/goldenbowlstudiessa
 
SighandCrySA - Loadicea BrightEon
https://www.brighteon.com/804a4356-191d-4529-a861-037e383bc4b3
Keywords
bible prophecyseventh day adventistsezekiel 9144 000laodiceamodern israelpresent truthspecial resurrectionsigh and crymeat in due seasona call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchfinal judgment for the churchjudgment of the livingsalvation matterwhat is guilewhat are virginssda most important subjectthe characteristics of the 144 000
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy