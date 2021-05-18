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The holiness of marriage - Part 1
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21 views • May 18, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study on the holiness of marriage where we answer some of the following questions
What is marriage?
The origin of marriage?
What marriage should be like?
Who are unbelievers in marriage? What is the symbol of marriage?
Let us see from the bible how God designed marriage and ordained it from creation.
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What is marriage?
The origin of marriage?
What marriage should be like?
Who are unbelievers in marriage? What is the symbol of marriage?
Let us see from the bible how God designed marriage and ordained it from creation.
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
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