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The sealing of the 144 000
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72 views • April 30, 2021
Dear Brethren in Laodicea please come and study with us over this much debated and misunderstood bible prophecy of the 144 000 we will answer questions such as
Who are They?
Where do they Come from?
Is it a literal number or symbolic
A life and death matter it is to study this special people
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
Who are They?
Where do they Come from?
Is it a literal number or symbolic
A life and death matter it is to study this special people
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
The intro and outro song Laodicea is courtesy of Eric and Monique
Eric & Monique - Laodicea
https://www.ericandmonique.com/
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