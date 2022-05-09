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The WHO "PlanDemic Treaty" Will End Freedom, Germany Warns of Global Famine, Gonzalo Lira on Russian Sanctions on Europe - "The Real War," Terral Answers Mike's PlanDemic Questions (Subs): 05.09.2022
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967 views • May 09, 2022
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The W.H.O’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’ will end Freedom as we know it and hand the ‘keys to power’ to its largest private funder, Mr Bill Gates
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/08/who-pandemic-treaty-power-a-warning/
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Germany warns of global famine
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/news/555162-german-minister-world-worst-famine/
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Russian Sanctions on Europe: Gonzalo Lira II
Submitted by David
May 07, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/6a420ea9-ff83-446d-85a6-128c75efcb75
Related: The Real War: https://youtu.be/fF6D22efXss
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PlanDemic Questions
Written by Mike and Terral
Hi Mike:
Thank you for writing.
On Sat, May 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM Mike wrote:
Terral, as you know I am a longtime listener to your channel. I was watching this YouTube link my brother sent me and some questions popped up in my mind that I need clarity on. If we did introduce the virus at the Military Olympics as you proclaim, why didn't China use that as an excuse? If we did introduce the virus at the Military Olympics why did the Chinese government disappear reporters who were reporting it was coming from a lab in Wuhan instead of showing them the evidence that we infected them at the Olympics? Why is there evidence that Chinese people were getting sick in early October before the Olympics.
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Read the full reports by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
The W.H.O’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’ will end Freedom as we know it and hand the ‘keys to power’ to its largest private funder, Mr Bill Gates
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/08/who-pandemic-treaty-power-a-warning/
--
Germany warns of global famine
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/news/555162-german-minister-world-worst-famine/
--
Russian Sanctions on Europe: Gonzalo Lira II
Submitted by David
May 07, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/6a420ea9-ff83-446d-85a6-128c75efcb75
Related: The Real War: https://youtu.be/fF6D22efXss
--
PlanDemic Questions
Written by Mike and Terral
Hi Mike:
Thank you for writing.
On Sat, May 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM Mike wrote:
Terral, as you know I am a longtime listener to your channel. I was watching this YouTube link my brother sent me and some questions popped up in my mind that I need clarity on. If we did introduce the virus at the Military Olympics as you proclaim, why didn't China use that as an excuse? If we did introduce the virus at the Military Olympics why did the Chinese government disappear reporters who were reporting it was coming from a lab in Wuhan instead of showing them the evidence that we infected them at the Olympics? Why is there evidence that Chinese people were getting sick in early October before the Olympics.
--
Read the full reports by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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