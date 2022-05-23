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A message from Victor Savca from Moldova! [22.05.2022]
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41 views • May 23, 2022
Note: My Buddy Victor and I have some of the same 'problems'...
Victor Savca:
Has studied at The Royal Danish Academy of Music - https://www.dkdm.dk/en
Have studied at Universitatea Nationala de Muzica Bucuresti - https://www.unmb.ro/
Have studied at Stefan Neaga - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C8%98tefan_Neaga
FB: https://www.facebook.com/victor.savca
Lives in Copenhagen - From Moldova
Moldova, an Eastern European country and former Soviet republic, has varied terrain including forests, rocky hills and vineyards.
https://goo.gl/maps/89QpAmv2yaffaTpBA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moldova
https://www.britannica.com/place/Moldova
Victor Savca - 2 subscribers
Joined Apr 25, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNlVB1TvarkIjZ8bNysK8kQ/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNlVB1TvarkIjZ8bNysK8kQ/about
ReSearch: https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Victor+Savca
Concert "Ballet meets Symphony" - Victor Savca Double Bass
https://www.dkdm.dk/da/event/studiekoncert-kontrabas-8
https://www.prospect.md/en/events/concert-halls/concert-ballet-meets-symphony.html
https://www.euyo.eu/about/players/alumni/#DoubleBass
https://euyo.web.coop/memberProfile?id=2700
Dittersdorf Concerto E major - Victor Savca
426 views Oct 21, 2013
vpaies - 360 subscribers
Dittersdorf Concerto E major - Victor Savca contrabas
Orchestra Nationala de Camera, dir.Vladimir Andries 2013-10-17
https://youtu.be/Iw8MtJSwgjI
https://www.youtube.com/user/vpaies
Rossini - Radu Croitou, Victor Savca
516 views Oct 21, 2013
vpaies - 360 subscribers
Rossini, Radu Croitoru cello. Victor Savca contrabas 2013-10-17
https://youtu.be/tXfT2ymi1kQ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vpaies
--
After 24 years - Goodbye Father [04.08.2020]
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9iPv77Oj3k
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIGEXY3PNrC1/
https://rumble.com/vtv8kp-kim-osbl-after-24-years-goodbye-father-reloaded-04.08.2020.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uhhvb22KodhC/
https://vimeo.com/469188566
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wmf5x
https://www.brighteon.com/ed022581-4d12-479f-a26e-6111560aa808
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
Who Control and Rule the World? The Scariest Movie Ever Made by KJOzborne [2007-2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fmNc7ulMzce4/
Victor Savca:
Has studied at The Royal Danish Academy of Music - https://www.dkdm.dk/en
Have studied at Universitatea Nationala de Muzica Bucuresti - https://www.unmb.ro/
Have studied at Stefan Neaga - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C8%98tefan_Neaga
FB: https://www.facebook.com/victor.savca
Lives in Copenhagen - From Moldova
Moldova, an Eastern European country and former Soviet republic, has varied terrain including forests, rocky hills and vineyards.
https://goo.gl/maps/89QpAmv2yaffaTpBA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moldova
https://www.britannica.com/place/Moldova
Victor Savca - 2 subscribers
Joined Apr 25, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNlVB1TvarkIjZ8bNysK8kQ/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNlVB1TvarkIjZ8bNysK8kQ/about
ReSearch: https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Victor+Savca
Concert "Ballet meets Symphony" - Victor Savca Double Bass
https://www.dkdm.dk/da/event/studiekoncert-kontrabas-8
https://www.prospect.md/en/events/concert-halls/concert-ballet-meets-symphony.html
https://www.euyo.eu/about/players/alumni/#DoubleBass
https://euyo.web.coop/memberProfile?id=2700
Dittersdorf Concerto E major - Victor Savca
426 views Oct 21, 2013
vpaies - 360 subscribers
Dittersdorf Concerto E major - Victor Savca contrabas
Orchestra Nationala de Camera, dir.Vladimir Andries 2013-10-17
https://youtu.be/Iw8MtJSwgjI
https://www.youtube.com/user/vpaies
Rossini - Radu Croitou, Victor Savca
516 views Oct 21, 2013
vpaies - 360 subscribers
Rossini, Radu Croitoru cello. Victor Savca contrabas 2013-10-17
https://youtu.be/tXfT2ymi1kQ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vpaies
--
After 24 years - Goodbye Father [04.08.2020]
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9iPv77Oj3k
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIGEXY3PNrC1/
https://rumble.com/vtv8kp-kim-osbl-after-24-years-goodbye-father-reloaded-04.08.2020.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uhhvb22KodhC/
https://vimeo.com/469188566
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wmf5x
https://www.brighteon.com/ed022581-4d12-479f-a26e-6111560aa808
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
Who Control and Rule the World? The Scariest Movie Ever Made by KJOzborne [2007-2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fmNc7ulMzce4/
Keywords
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