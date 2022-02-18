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Terrain - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [15.02.2022]
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756 views • February 18, 2022
Contents + Timeline:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Medicamentum Authentica - Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter -> https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
CPE - Control Experiment - 21 April 2021 - English version
April 26th, 2021 - 2.288 visninge
Our Free Society - @OurFreeSociety - 2.637 Followers
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/CPE---Control-Experiment---21-April-2021---English-version:0
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2
Dean Braus 'Danes' - 1.692 Følgere
Interviews with Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan and Kate Sugak
https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1?view=about
https://www.instagram.com/dr.stefan.lanka/
https://wissenschafftplus.de/ (also on english)
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/
https://drtomcowan.com/
The Secret Intelligence of Water: Macroscopic Evidence Of Water Responding To Human Consciousness.
Veda Austin https://www.vedaaustin.com/
319 subscribers https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5yZuQu5ytzKg0DdqZBrMQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5yZuQu5ytzKg0DdqZBrMQ/channels
https://www.vedaaustin.com/
https://www.facebook.com/waterresearcher/
https://www.instagram.com/vedaaustin_water/
The Secret Intelligence of Water - Veda Austin
December 30, 2021
https://wastenotwantnot.podbean.com/e/the-secret-intelligence-of-water-veda-austin/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ADropofOm
Water Innovation Accelerator - 481 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofjxfAOy4d8D9_slRPr1Q
Viktor Schauberger
https://www.flaska.eu/water-structuring/pioneers-of-water-research/viktor-schauberger
https://www.masaru-emoto.net/jp/
Analemma tool
https://analemma-water.com/what-is-analemma/
Living Water Vortexèr
https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex
https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Bx1ga_a5s
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=living+water+vortex+jug
https://www.fractalwater.com/vortex-water/
https://www.alivewater.com/ incl Viktor Schauberger Video's.
The Power of Water Vortexing - Viktor Schauberger: http://ecoaeon.com/benefits/the-power-of-water
DAFI water filter jug: https://dafi.info/en/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dafi+water+filter+jug&;t=h_&ia=web
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/
https://twitter.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
--
Source:
teja.novak.88
231 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vdsgdeVG5Qmw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tejanovak88/
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
Medicamentum Authentica - Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter -> https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
CPE - Control Experiment - 21 April 2021 - English version
April 26th, 2021 - 2.288 visninge
Our Free Society - @OurFreeSociety - 2.637 Followers
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/CPE---Control-Experiment---21-April-2021---English-version:0
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2
Dean Braus 'Danes' - 1.692 Følgere
Interviews with Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan and Kate Sugak
https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1?view=about
https://www.instagram.com/dr.stefan.lanka/
https://wissenschafftplus.de/ (also on english)
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://www.instagram.com/drcowanspowders/
https://drtomcowan.com/
The Secret Intelligence of Water: Macroscopic Evidence Of Water Responding To Human Consciousness.
Veda Austin https://www.vedaaustin.com/
319 subscribers https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5yZuQu5ytzKg0DdqZBrMQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5yZuQu5ytzKg0DdqZBrMQ/channels
https://www.vedaaustin.com/
https://www.facebook.com/waterresearcher/
https://www.instagram.com/vedaaustin_water/
The Secret Intelligence of Water - Veda Austin
December 30, 2021
https://wastenotwantnot.podbean.com/e/the-secret-intelligence-of-water-veda-austin/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ADropofOm
Water Innovation Accelerator - 481 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRofjxfAOy4d8D9_slRPr1Q
Viktor Schauberger
https://www.flaska.eu/water-structuring/pioneers-of-water-research/viktor-schauberger
https://www.masaru-emoto.net/jp/
Analemma tool
https://analemma-water.com/what-is-analemma/
Living Water Vortexèr
https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex
https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Bx1ga_a5s
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=living+water+vortex+jug
https://www.fractalwater.com/vortex-water/
https://www.alivewater.com/ incl Viktor Schauberger Video's.
The Power of Water Vortexing - Viktor Schauberger: http://ecoaeon.com/benefits/the-power-of-water
DAFI water filter jug: https://dafi.info/en/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dafi+water+filter+jug&;t=h_&ia=web
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/
https://twitter.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
--
Source:
teja.novak.88
231 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vdsgdeVG5Qmw/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tejanovak88/
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