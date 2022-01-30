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🕊 FREEDOM 🕊
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40 views • January 30, 2022
UNITY 💞 of the People has begun. Over a Million people across Canada joined together to support the 50,000+ Truckers as they made their way across Canada to end all the Covid Nonsense.
It's time to Say NO to the Mandates and Vaccine Passports and now to start the Indictments. Many of our Trucker Allies from United Stated came North to support the movement.
FREEDOM from Tyranny has begun. Let's now "LOCK UP THE CRIMINALS."
Also check out these links below.
👉 North Shore Lake Erie 5 minute inspired talk. https://www.brighteon.com/4686c787-453d-4a32-a2f3-5630a5cce926
👉 Shop3 Mass Non-Compliance made simple. https://rumble.com/vk5gmy--mass-non-compliance.html
👉 🎯 Video 2 of series of 4 - designed to do two things.
1 - Save The Children🗡 #SaveTheChildren
2 - Regain control of the MSM Narrative in Print Media. 🗡
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
SEE Luke 8:17 & John 14:17 Psalms 82:6 John 10:34
* NOTE - the other three videos can be found below this video in the description.
https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
☝️
It is time to #AwakenTheLions ⏰
````WWG1WGA
🕊 FREEDOM 🕊
Songs Of Freedom And Peace for this amazing time.
Stand Up by Sarah Smith - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BaWgmeEzo
FREEDOM by Robin Benedict - https://www.youtube.com/user/robinbenedict/videos
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like and share, and join my channels today.
It's time to Say NO to the Mandates and Vaccine Passports and now to start the Indictments. Many of our Trucker Allies from United Stated came North to support the movement.
FREEDOM from Tyranny has begun. Let's now "LOCK UP THE CRIMINALS."
Also check out these links below.
👉 North Shore Lake Erie 5 minute inspired talk. https://www.brighteon.com/4686c787-453d-4a32-a2f3-5630a5cce926
👉 Shop3 Mass Non-Compliance made simple. https://rumble.com/vk5gmy--mass-non-compliance.html
👉 🎯 Video 2 of series of 4 - designed to do two things.
1 - Save The Children🗡 #SaveTheChildren
2 - Regain control of the MSM Narrative in Print Media. 🗡
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
SEE Luke 8:17 & John 14:17 Psalms 82:6 John 10:34
* NOTE - the other three videos can be found below this video in the description.
https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
☝️
It is time to #AwakenTheLions ⏰
````WWG1WGA
🕊 FREEDOM 🕊
Songs Of Freedom And Peace for this amazing time.
Stand Up by Sarah Smith - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5BaWgmeEzo
FREEDOM by Robin Benedict - https://www.youtube.com/user/robinbenedict/videos
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like and share, and join my channels today.
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