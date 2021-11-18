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🔊 NOTICE Video #2 of 4 » » » We Can Control PRINT MEDIA Narrative
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849 views • November 18, 2021
Control the narrative in Print Media.
We CAN Take Back Control Of The Narrative with Strategic, Deliberate Daily Actions.
This series of videos defines the steps in easy to follow steps that anyone can do.
Watch all four and choose the action steps that fit you the best and get to work.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
We CAN Take Back Control Of The Narrative with Strategic, Deliberate Daily Actions.
This series of videos defines the steps in easy to follow steps that anyone can do.
Watch all four and choose the action steps that fit you the best and get to work.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
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