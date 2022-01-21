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👊🏻 Peer Group
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201 views • January 21, 2022
👊🏻 Peer Group Meeting on the Pier on Jan 16th 2022
North Shore Lake Erie 🇨🇦️ 💎
Cold it was..... but a number of true FREEDOM FIGHTERS showed up Jan 16th 2022.
To see more of the meet - watch my friend Laura Je
The meeting was Laura's idea and she pulled it off in spite of the cold.
https://youtu.be/b5UUtRflfT8
#Shop3 (Days of the Calendar)
🐝..If it has not began in your town, just maybe... it's up to You.❤️
https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
🔊 NOTICE Video 1 of 4
#SaveTheChildren PLUS get back #FreedomOfSpeech 🎯
Men and woman who want to put a stop to human trafficking while at the same time take HUGE steps that will put mainstream narrative back into our control... this series of 4 videos is a must to make the time to study in depth. The videos outline deliberate steps to take action.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
NOTE ** Here is video 1 link.. the easiest for us all to get involved in and do it daily.
** The other 3 clips can be found in every video description🗡
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
☝️
#AwakenTheLions ⏰ #SaveTheChildren
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like and share, and join my channels today.
North Shore Lake Erie 🇨🇦️ 💎
Cold it was..... but a number of true FREEDOM FIGHTERS showed up Jan 16th 2022.
To see more of the meet - watch my friend Laura Je
The meeting was Laura's idea and she pulled it off in spite of the cold.
https://youtu.be/b5UUtRflfT8
#Shop3 (Days of the Calendar)
🐝..If it has not began in your town, just maybe... it's up to You.❤️
https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
🔊 NOTICE Video 1 of 4
#SaveTheChildren PLUS get back #FreedomOfSpeech 🎯
Men and woman who want to put a stop to human trafficking while at the same time take HUGE steps that will put mainstream narrative back into our control... this series of 4 videos is a must to make the time to study in depth. The videos outline deliberate steps to take action.
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
NOTE ** Here is video 1 link.. the easiest for us all to get involved in and do it daily.
** The other 3 clips can be found in every video description🗡
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
☝️
#AwakenTheLions ⏰ #SaveTheChildren
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like and share, and join my channels today.
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