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242) Acute Radiation Sickness causes flu-like symptoms - Covid?
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279 views • January 27, 2022
Colonel Andrew Huff is a spokesman for the armed forces Radiobiology Research Institute, which has been leading the Pentagon's quest for a more effective antidote to radiation sickness: "The symptoms of acute radiation sickness would be just exactly like a terrible flu. A person would have a headache, they would feel very tired, they would have a little bit of a fever, they might have some vomiting at higher doses. All of this would be more severe and it would come on more rapidly."
Source:
Flu from 5G electromagnetic radiation emissions - Councils haven't got a clue - BBC lied about it: https://www.brighteon.com/22459d86-b6fd-48b5-9f33-652f760c804e
Mark Steele - SUFFERING TINNITUS - WATCH THIS VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vtxydm-suffering-tinnitus-watch-this-video.html
Related:
241) Dr. Sevillano was right about COVID Pandemic as an Acute Radiation Syndrome: https://www.brighteon.com/dc51ed29-bb5c-480a-a5c9-a908b4e52890
240) French prime minister predicts "horrible virus" for presidential elections in April 2022: Is Marburg the follow-up to Covid: https://www.brighteon.com/f632f9cc-424d-4565-aff5-1d456fdd3f53
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far?: https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
232) Dr. Lee Merritt Warns 5G Linked to Global COVID-19 Outbreaks: https://www.brighteon.com/5e9018aa-f460-4f89-bdf8-bcac0301268b
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Source:
Flu from 5G electromagnetic radiation emissions - Councils haven't got a clue - BBC lied about it: https://www.brighteon.com/22459d86-b6fd-48b5-9f33-652f760c804e
Mark Steele - SUFFERING TINNITUS - WATCH THIS VIDEO: https://rumble.com/vtxydm-suffering-tinnitus-watch-this-video.html
Related:
241) Dr. Sevillano was right about COVID Pandemic as an Acute Radiation Syndrome: https://www.brighteon.com/dc51ed29-bb5c-480a-a5c9-a908b4e52890
240) French prime minister predicts "horrible virus" for presidential elections in April 2022: Is Marburg the follow-up to Covid: https://www.brighteon.com/f632f9cc-424d-4565-aff5-1d456fdd3f53
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far?: https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
232) Dr. Lee Merritt Warns 5G Linked to Global COVID-19 Outbreaks: https://www.brighteon.com/5e9018aa-f460-4f89-bdf8-bcac0301268b
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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