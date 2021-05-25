© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED-FB (And Government) Monitoring People That Aren't Taking Up The Vaccine-Facebook Whistleblowers LEAK DOCS
Follow
6
Share
Report
2161 views • May 25, 2021
MIRRORED from Project Veritas
EXPOSED-FB (And Government) Monitoring People That Aren't Taking Up The Vaccine-Facebook Whistleblowers LEAK DOCS
Watch also :
Censored 2009 Report Featured MD Whistleblower Leaking Plans For Staged Viral Release Triggering UN Takeover / Depopulation
https://www.brighteon.com/fe534fda-8d3e-4922-ab84-6af93949de75
After Second Shot Moderna Magnet Sticks All Over The Body&Whole Body Feels Like Tingling
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cd6393-3cf1-419f-b9a4-3780c2a4cbfa
The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
https://www.brighteon.com/3d6dc6a3-dab4-4224-9cd4-6c2b2dfb57f0
Hacker Breaks Into Vaccine Database And Claims He Finds Proof Of Micro Chip..Could It Be True????
https://www.brighteon.com/a3931e10-66c3-4b55-8437-a8142d6ff784
Listen To This Doctor Lay Down The Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/f474cd18-6bd3-46ca-8b71-b1c178d849fa
Must Listen To This Man!!!”Enough Is Enough!!!”...”Awaken Ones Are Not Doing Enough!!!”
https://www.brighteon.com/2559115f-a8a7-4e5c-82f5-29148103b18e
Nobel Prize Winner Reveals-Covid Vaccine Is 'Creating Variants'&Vaccine Roll-Out Is Colossal Mistake
https://www.brighteon.com/351c3da1-b6d1-429c-afdf-3a198be87f87
EXPOSED-FB (And Government) Monitoring People That Aren't Taking Up The Vaccine-Facebook Whistleblowers LEAK DOCS
Watch also :
Censored 2009 Report Featured MD Whistleblower Leaking Plans For Staged Viral Release Triggering UN Takeover / Depopulation
https://www.brighteon.com/fe534fda-8d3e-4922-ab84-6af93949de75
After Second Shot Moderna Magnet Sticks All Over The Body&Whole Body Feels Like Tingling
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cd6393-3cf1-419f-b9a4-3780c2a4cbfa
The Mysterious Death of Dr Fauci’s Most Notable Critic
https://www.brighteon.com/3d6dc6a3-dab4-4224-9cd4-6c2b2dfb57f0
Hacker Breaks Into Vaccine Database And Claims He Finds Proof Of Micro Chip..Could It Be True????
https://www.brighteon.com/a3931e10-66c3-4b55-8437-a8142d6ff784
Listen To This Doctor Lay Down The Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/f474cd18-6bd3-46ca-8b71-b1c178d849fa
Must Listen To This Man!!!”Enough Is Enough!!!”...”Awaken Ones Are Not Doing Enough!!!”
https://www.brighteon.com/2559115f-a8a7-4e5c-82f5-29148103b18e
Nobel Prize Winner Reveals-Covid Vaccine Is 'Creating Variants'&Vaccine Roll-Out Is Colossal Mistake
https://www.brighteon.com/351c3da1-b6d1-429c-afdf-3a198be87f87
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.