Dr Jennifer Daniels - Understanding the True Nature of Your Health Conditions on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.29.16)

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Show Highlights:
“He who has experience is no longer a victim of his theories”
-omnivore; vegetarian/vegan,
-Blood pressure and medication:
-Keeping your liver happy by cutting out junk, cleaning out the bile ducts, and keeping the flow going; liver flushes
-Treatment for Xanthomas, white fatty deposits around the eyes
-The synergistic effects of castor oil and turpentine
-Dr. Daniels elaborates why taking tests can lead us into a black hole
-Entering the Medical Industrial Complex will not lead you to health
-just a few simple lifestyle changes can reverse Parkinson’s
-Dr. Hulda Clark’s theory was missing a few pieces;
-How cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar can be helpful in with a heart attack situation
-Question from a listener: rosacea symptoms and infestation of mites. crawling sensation scalp.
-The causes of wrinkles and what can be done about them
-Question from a listener: eye lid irritation. dry eye and use the commercial drops to keep my eyes moist. However recently the corners and the eye lash rim of my eyes has become itchy
-Dr. Daniels elaborates on using castor oil inside and out
-How getting off stroke meds may be the first part of recovery
-Question from a listener: developing cataract
-Question from a listener: reaction to Royal Jelly
Medscape Article: Relationship of HbA1c Variability, Absolute Changes in HbA1c, and All-cause Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes: A Danish Population-based Prospective Observational Study
You will need to create a Medscape account to view the above article. It’s FREE! and so much more!!!!
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Why Are They Testing - https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b
The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1