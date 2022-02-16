Dr Jennifer Daniels - Understanding the True Nature of Your Health Conditions on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.29.16)

Show Highlights:

“He who has experience is no longer a victim of his theories”

-omnivore; vegetarian/vegan,

-Blood pressure and medication:

-Keeping your liver happy by cutting out junk, cleaning out the bile ducts, and keeping the flow going; liver flushes

-Treatment for Xanthomas, white fatty deposits around the eyes

-The synergistic effects of castor oil and turpentine

-Dr. Daniels elaborates why taking tests can lead us into a black hole

-Entering the Medical Industrial Complex will not lead you to health

-just a few simple lifestyle changes can reverse Parkinson’s

-Dr. Hulda Clark’s theory was missing a few pieces;

-How cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar can be helpful in with a heart attack situation

-Question from a listener: rosacea symptoms and infestation of mites. crawling sensation scalp.

-The causes of wrinkles and what can be done about them

-Question from a listener: eye lid irritation. dry eye and use the commercial drops to keep my eyes moist. However recently the corners and the eye lash rim of my eyes has become itchy

-Dr. Daniels elaborates on using castor oil inside and out

-How getting off stroke meds may be the first part of recovery

-Question from a listener: developing cataract

-Question from a listener: reaction to Royal Jelly

Medscape Article: Relationship of HbA1c Variability, Absolute Changes in HbA1c, and All-cause Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes: A Danish Population-based Prospective Observational Study

You will need to create a Medscape account to view the above article. It’s FREE! and so much more!!!!

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers Chat

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Why Are They Testing - https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b

The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/90573/