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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Understanding the True Nature of Your Health Conditions on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.29.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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225 views • February 16, 2022

Show Highlights: 

“He who has experience is no longer a victim of his theories” 

-omnivore; vegetarian/vegan, 

-Blood pressure and medication: 

-Keeping your liver happy by cutting out junk, cleaning out the bile ducts, and keeping the flow going; liver flushes 

-Treatment for Xanthomas, white fatty deposits around the eyes 

-The synergistic effects of castor oil and turpentine 

-Dr. Daniels elaborates why taking tests can lead us into a black hole 

-Entering the Medical Industrial Complex will not lead you to health 

-just a few simple lifestyle changes can reverse Parkinson’s 

-Dr. Hulda Clark’s theory was missing a few pieces; 

-How cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar can be helpful in with a heart attack situation 

-Question from a listener: rosacea symptoms and infestation of mites. crawling sensation scalp. 

-The causes of wrinkles and what can be done about them 

-Question from a listener: eye lid irritation. dry eye and use the commercial drops to keep my eyes moist. However recently the corners and the eye lash rim of my eyes has become itchy 

-Dr. Daniels elaborates on using castor oil inside and out  

-How getting off stroke meds may be the first part of recovery  

-Question from a listener: developing cataract 

-Question from a listener: reaction to Royal Jelly 

Medscape Article: Relationship of HbA1c Variability, Absolute Changes in HbA1c, and All-cause Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes: A Danish Population-based Prospective Observational Study 

You will need to create a Medscape account to view the above article. It’s FREE! and so much more!!!!  

 

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers Chat 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

Why Are They Testing - https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b 

The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/90573/ 

Keywords
cholesterolliver flushenergyliverveganblood pressurevegetarianhypertensionrosaceawrinklesparkinsonlobstercataractsadrenalsdry eyeone radio networkdr jennifer danielsturpentinejennifer danielsvitality capsulesmedscapepatrick timponemedical testingomnivorexanthomas
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