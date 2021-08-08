Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why Are They Testing (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.05.13)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.





Topic: What are they really testing for???





Test results, like a confession extracted under torture, can and will be used against you. We know this because the interpretation of these test results leads to the death of 861,000 Americans each year. Dr Daniels reveals the murderous details about common tests like MRI scans, Lyme tests, CBC and biopsies. As always, Dr Daniels reveals natural alternatives to this carnage.





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