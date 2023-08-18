EMF from old laptop with hard-drive

Be careful for people claiming some product is low EMF. If they made a video, check if they measure honestly and with a quality device. In this video I measure high EMF, while in another video (linked to below) I measure lower EMF but I'm testing the exact same product. It's all about where you place or move your EMF meter. Don't let someone fool you.
There can also be big differences when you are working on the device, watching a video, copying files, swiping, etc versus not doing anything with the device when just measuring it in standby.
In the video linked to below I measure much less because this test
setup was to test the meters, the focus was not to test the laptop !
The EMF is measured quite some distance though.
https://www.brighteon.com/38208634-4e43-4f93-b35a-64790971be48
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.