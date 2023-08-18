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EMF from old laptop with hard-drive
Merializer
Merializer
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76 views • August 18, 2023

People often do not understand how we EMF sensitives can react
to a laptop or other devices (thinking this is crazy) but the same people don't realize that I measure stronger magnetic fields from the laptop in this video than I measured from the high voltage power lines that I tested... (link below) but people are usually scared or concerned about high voltage power lines but not laptops... and EMF sensitive people are labelled the crazy ones... Magnetic fields from power lines is also likely mostly 50Hz or 60Hz, but magnetic fields from a laptop are often higher frequencies in the kHz range, which are oscillating much faster. Most don't realize that probably like 95+% of people are exposed to higher EMF coming from cables and devices inside their own home than from external sources like power lines. Often the people who believe us the least are the most ignorant and have never held a quality EMF meter in their hand, ever, and I would not be surprised this includes the politicians
that made big decisions about our exposure in our living environment and thus our future health.

https://www.brighteon.com/2dc638ac-ad07-4579-bc89-1e885a8db46c

Be careful for people claiming some product is low EMF. If they made a video, check if they measure honestly and with a quality device. In this video I measure high EMF, while in another video (linked to below) I measure lower EMF but I'm testing the exact same product. It's all about where you place or move your EMF meter. There can also be big differences when you are working on a device, watching a video, copying files, swiping, etc versus not doing anything with the device when just measuring it in standby. In the video linked below I measure much less EMF because this test setup was to test the EMF meters, in that video the focus was not to test the laptop !! The EMF is measured quite some distance though.

https://www.brighteon.com/38208634-4e43-4f93-b35a-64790971be48

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Studies:


EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

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Keywords
emfradiationmagneticlaptopemrehskeyboardfieldscornetmagnetic fieldsstralinghppulsingemved88tgigahertz me3851ahigh emf
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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