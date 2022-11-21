Best EMF meters Part 10/13 (Magnetic 3) -- High Voltage Power lines

This is a bonus video, the previous 2 videos about magnetic fields have audio and should already tell a lot, but I had made this footage so why not share it.

It's very possible that magnetic fields from power lines in your area are stronger (or weaker) than seen in this video, it's always best to measure to be sure.

Timestamps:

0:23 K-II ("fake") -- K-II ("genuine")

1:26 K-II ("fake") -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

2:21 K-II ("genuine") -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

3:34 K-II ("fake") -- Gigahertz ME3851A

4:32 K-II ("genuine") -- Gigahertz ME3851A

5:56 K-II ("fake") Meterk MK08

6:52 Meterk MK08 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

7:55 Meterk MK08 -- Fuyi Fy876

8:39 Telephone pickup coil + amp

9:41 Erickhill RT-100 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

11:31 Erickhill RT-100 -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

14:01 Erickhill RT-100 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

15:33 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2 (standard mode)

18:51 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Cornet ED88T

19:49 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Gigahertz ME3851A

21:37 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Trifield TF2 (standard mode)

24:44 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Cornet ED88T

26:18 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Cornet ED88T

26:56 Gigahertz ME3830B -- Trifield TF2 (standard mode)

29:00 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

31:57 Gigahertz ME3851A -- EMFields PF5 Pocket

34:49 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Gigahertz ME3830B

38:25 Results

I also tried with a BR-9A, but being able to see it's display outdoors was worse than the Erickhill, it was near impossible to see something on camera, so this is the reason why I didn't include any footage of that device. Not that it matters much, it wasn't performing good anyway.

If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.

Based on all the different tests in this video series, my 2022 recommendation and choice of device for AC magnetic fields:

-- 1st choice --

Gigahertz ME3951A

Gigahertz ME3851A

Gigahertz ME3840B

https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency

-- 2th choice (best budget) --

Gigahertz ME3830B

EMFields PF5 pocket

Cornet ED88TPlus5G

Trifield TF2

-- Untested --

- Alphalab UHS2

- NFA1000

They are triple axis meters and probably very good, but also very expensive.

The UHS2 only measures AC magnetic fields, nothing else, so no electric fields.