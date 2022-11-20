Best EMF meters Part 9/13 (Magnetic 2) -- Device with best Triple axis magnetic mode

Again, you will only measure something if your device is sensitive enough and has a wide enough frequency range.
Timestamps:
0:11 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Meterk MK08
0:51 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Fuyi Fy876
1:46 Gigahertz ME3851A -- K-II (so called fake version)
2:46 Gigahertz ME3851A -- K-II (so called genuine version)
3:46 Gigahertz ME3851A -- BR-9A
4:41 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Erickhill RT-100
5:33 Gigahertz ME3851A -- GQ-EMF-390-V2
6:50 Cemprotec 34 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2
7:51 Cemprotec 34 -- Gigahertz ME3830B
8:46 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2 (standard mode)
9:50 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2 (weighted mode)
10:13 (sound from laptop)
11:04 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- GQ-EMF-390-V2
12:05 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Gigahertz ME3830B
13:13 Trifield TF2 (weighted mode) -- Gigahertz ME3830B
14:33 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Gigahertz ME3851A
15:44 Trifield TF2 (weighted mode) -- Gigahertz ME3851A
16:59 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Cornet ED88T
18:16 Cornet ED88T -- Gigahertz ME3830B
19:06 Telephone pickup coil + amp -- Gigahertz ME3851A
19:25 (sound from laptop)
20:08 Gigahertz ME3830B --- GQ-EMF-390-V2
21:24 EMFields PF5 Pocket -- GQ-EMF-390-V2
22:29 EMFields PF5 Pocket -- Cornet ED88T
23:48 EMFields PF5 Pocket -- Gigahertz ME3851A
25:08 Gigahertz ME3830B --- Gigahertz ME3851A
26:42 Results preface
26:47 Results
I forgot to film with the Gigahertz ME3851A in dirty magnetic mode,
to compare to the Trifield TF2 weighted mode for example.
But I can tell you what happens:
in dirty magnetic mode the values on the ME3851A are high, but fixed,
they don't jump up and down like the TriField does, however,
they do jump up and down when I go closer to the fan on the back of the laptop.
then it reflects the same up and down pulsing like the TriField.
If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.
If you want to see my choice and recommendation for best magnetic fields device of 2022 that I tested, read the description of video: (magnetic 3).
