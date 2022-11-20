Best EMF meters Part 9/13 (Magnetic 2) -- Device with best Triple axis magnetic mode

Again, you will only measure something if your device is sensitive enough and has a wide enough frequency range.

Timestamps:

0:11 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Meterk MK08

0:51 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Fuyi Fy876

1:46 Gigahertz ME3851A -- K-II (so called fake version)

2:46 Gigahertz ME3851A -- K-II (so called genuine version)

3:46 Gigahertz ME3851A -- BR-9A

4:41 Gigahertz ME3851A -- Erickhill RT-100

5:33 Gigahertz ME3851A -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

6:50 Cemprotec 34 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

7:51 Cemprotec 34 -- Gigahertz ME3830B

8:46 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2 (standard mode)

9:50 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2 (weighted mode)

10:13 (sound from laptop)

11:04 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

12:05 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Gigahertz ME3830B

13:13 Trifield TF2 (weighted mode) -- Gigahertz ME3830B

14:33 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Gigahertz ME3851A

15:44 Trifield TF2 (weighted mode) -- Gigahertz ME3851A

16:59 Trifield TF2 (standard mode) -- Cornet ED88T

18:16 Cornet ED88T -- Gigahertz ME3830B

19:06 Telephone pickup coil + amp -- Gigahertz ME3851A

19:25 (sound from laptop)

20:08 Gigahertz ME3830B --- GQ-EMF-390-V2

21:24 EMFields PF5 Pocket -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

22:29 EMFields PF5 Pocket -- Cornet ED88T

23:48 EMFields PF5 Pocket -- Gigahertz ME3851A

25:08 Gigahertz ME3830B --- Gigahertz ME3851A

26:42 Results preface

26:47 Results

I forgot to film with the Gigahertz ME3851A in dirty magnetic mode,

to compare to the Trifield TF2 weighted mode for example.

But I can tell you what happens:

in dirty magnetic mode the values on the ME3851A are high, but fixed,

they don't jump up and down like the TriField does, however,

they do jump up and down when I go closer to the fan on the back of the laptop.

then it reflects the same up and down pulsing like the TriField.

