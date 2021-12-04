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Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
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38 views • December 04, 2021
1 Crater Earth: Is the moon a reflection of a gigantic earth? (Part 1)
121,911 views Sep 4, 2017
https://youtu.be/aFPfPKJCx3Q
'This is a creative attempt to combine flat earth and the spherical concept.'
--
2 Crater Earth: Is the moon a reflection of a gigantic earth? - Black sun, polaris (Part 2)
97,963 views Sep 17, 2017
https://youtu.be/rU_yzT4Nlxg
'I think the moon is a reflection of a gigantic earth, polaris is the reflection of earth.
The stars are the map of earth! We live on a gigantic ball'
--
3 Crater Earth: Is the moon a reflection of a gigantic earth? - Final proof! (Part 3)
316,663 views Mar 2, 2018
https://youtu.be/L5swdNuWCA0
'A final vision of a new planetary system!
Earth is enclosed in a plasmaball, the moon is a reflection and not a ball.
We live on a gigantic planet!
- WTF did you smoke. Thats some good shit. This makes total sence. This explains the moon illusion better than all the other models/theories. You really thought about this. Even if you are wrong great outside the box thinking. Thanks for sharing
--
4 Crater Earth: The Illusionary Solar System The Starmap Revealed. (Part 4)
62,319 views Mar 31, 2018
godgevlamste - 53.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/afMMFm4P4fc
'We are living on a Gigantic Ball: Stars and Planets are a reflection of the bigger earth !
watch my previous video, explaining the moon is not a rock:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5swdNuWCA0&;t=0s
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
https://www.brighteon.com/20025493-b87b-4d05-a779-ee25014330ee
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
121,911 views Sep 4, 2017
https://youtu.be/aFPfPKJCx3Q
'This is a creative attempt to combine flat earth and the spherical concept.'
--
2 Crater Earth: Is the moon a reflection of a gigantic earth? - Black sun, polaris (Part 2)
97,963 views Sep 17, 2017
https://youtu.be/rU_yzT4Nlxg
'I think the moon is a reflection of a gigantic earth, polaris is the reflection of earth.
The stars are the map of earth! We live on a gigantic ball'
--
3 Crater Earth: Is the moon a reflection of a gigantic earth? - Final proof! (Part 3)
316,663 views Mar 2, 2018
https://youtu.be/L5swdNuWCA0
'A final vision of a new planetary system!
Earth is enclosed in a plasmaball, the moon is a reflection and not a ball.
We live on a gigantic planet!
- WTF did you smoke. Thats some good shit. This makes total sence. This explains the moon illusion better than all the other models/theories. You really thought about this. Even if you are wrong great outside the box thinking. Thanks for sharing
--
4 Crater Earth: The Illusionary Solar System The Starmap Revealed. (Part 4)
62,319 views Mar 31, 2018
godgevlamste - 53.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/afMMFm4P4fc
'We are living on a Gigantic Ball: Stars and Planets are a reflection of the bigger earth !
watch my previous video, explaining the moon is not a rock:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5swdNuWCA0&;t=0s
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/a0e66bd9-33eb-4fd0-9b1c-2e083d2ca7e9
'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/
The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/
Founded Earth Brothers: 'The Final Card' [May 22, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8VgRhFLxEIu/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History Part 3 Trailer [18.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q7wKooi58kUF/
Dead Men's Secrets Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [jun 28, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRTWV5PJupjR/
https://www.brighteon.com/20025493-b87b-4d05-a779-ee25014330ee
https://rumble.com/vovxkf-there-were-giants-in-those-days-top-secret-the-medusa-event-26.10.2021.html
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
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