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The KeenTribe: DEAD MEN'S SECRETS Were Ancient Times Really Primitive? [Jun 28, 2018]
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75 views • October 29, 2021
EGYPT 2000 BC: Drills were used that turned 500X faster than today's power drills and bored into granite rock with ease.
Dentists worked with cement fillings, dental bridges, and inserted artificial teeth.
Doctors performed pregnancy tests, determined the sex of an unborn child, fed nourishment through tubes, fitted artificial legs and hands; and used anesthetic and sophisticated instruments to perform bone and brain surgery?
Mysterious moving walls, automatically flashing lights and lamps that shone century after century, non-stop?
A detailed map of Antarctica dating back thousands of years, without ice!
A 400 ft pyramid was found on the seabed.
44 skeletons were excavated in Pakistan dating to about 2000BC and found to be radioactive!
There are 25 places around the world which show hard evidence that atomic warfare was used thousands of years ago.
In Peru, 4-dimensional art with several faces that disappear or change into other figures, according to your position or that of the sun.
Dinosaurs and people coexisted.
There are approximately 600 legends worldwide that a world flood took place about 4400 years ago.
....and hundreds more!
772,393 views Jun 28, 2018
The KeenTribe
5.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xqbq96bD1g0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC143v7hiHTXvL3qcXKR_a5A
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKeenTribe/videos
Dentists worked with cement fillings, dental bridges, and inserted artificial teeth.
Doctors performed pregnancy tests, determined the sex of an unborn child, fed nourishment through tubes, fitted artificial legs and hands; and used anesthetic and sophisticated instruments to perform bone and brain surgery?
Mysterious moving walls, automatically flashing lights and lamps that shone century after century, non-stop?
A detailed map of Antarctica dating back thousands of years, without ice!
A 400 ft pyramid was found on the seabed.
44 skeletons were excavated in Pakistan dating to about 2000BC and found to be radioactive!
There are 25 places around the world which show hard evidence that atomic warfare was used thousands of years ago.
In Peru, 4-dimensional art with several faces that disappear or change into other figures, according to your position or that of the sun.
Dinosaurs and people coexisted.
There are approximately 600 legends worldwide that a world flood took place about 4400 years ago.
....and hundreds more!
772,393 views Jun 28, 2018
The KeenTribe
5.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xqbq96bD1g0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC143v7hiHTXvL3qcXKR_a5A
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKeenTribe/videos
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