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'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
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462 views • November 08, 2021
If you think this video was interesting, then you maybe also thing theese Documentary videos are intersting, We all been lied for about everything...
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'In the same way Medusa turned people into stone with her snakes, electric discharge from the plasma sphere above, is also powerful enough to petrify!'
122 viewsNov 7, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
658 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ezrRJDjOLgQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Source:
Top Secret: The Medusa Event
JayDreamerZ
66.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uC09gBC7p1c
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Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? Part 1-13 [26.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cRWRSXG6syjt/
https://rumble.com/vne245-ewaranon-what-on-earth-happened-1-13-another-must-watch-26.06.2021.html
'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html
Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html
Vibes of Cosmos: Moon Quarters and Visible Reflections [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4f7PmDvyRZp1/
Vibes of Cosmos: World Atlas Presentation [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cO82YvQhH8AG/
Vibes of Cosmos Black Sun and Cosmic Energy Refractions [05.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAzEsK2leImJ/
'In the same way Medusa turned people into stone with her snakes, electric discharge from the plasma sphere above, is also powerful enough to petrify!'
122 viewsNov 7, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
658 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ezrRJDjOLgQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Source:
Top Secret: The Medusa Event
JayDreamerZ
66.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uC09gBC7p1c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXYJURtHaPHC5F-mhs0kbcg
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