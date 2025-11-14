BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US government WEAPONIZES AI to DEHUMANIZE, INSULT & VILIFY
Rational TV
Rational TV
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 21 hours ago

This presentation is about government use of AI fake videos for sinister purposes and, also how Fox News recently retracted and publicly acknowledged, that it had promoted (racially defamatory) AI fake videos without double checking or verifying anything at all.

The video also exposes how the US government paid a British PR firm $540 million dollars to create fake terrorist videos, after it invaded Iraq. Such videos served to further dehumanize and villify the people of Iraq. Such videos were also used to further increased war efforts and to create the false impression that there were terrorists among the people of Iraq.

The video also covers how AIDS was created as a bioweapon. For a deeper analysis on AI deepfake technology and AIDS, see the below videos.


https://www.brighteon.com/05f4c73c-478c-483b-a091-5bee1d9440de ): 29 min - Advanced Deepfake Detection AI says: 'Kanye West & Bianca Censori Videos and Imagery are Fakes'


https://www.brighteon.com/d298ae5d-cd39-42b0-8c94-3c4a2acf5f75 ): 29 min - Trump Death | Kirk & 'Charlotte stabbing' HOAXES

https://www.brighteon.com/494d8280-dd0f-471a-9437-bd0a369c9bd0 ): 8 min - Origin of AIDS/HIV




Keywords
censorshipcurrent eventscollapsepoliticsdemocrataidhsaidsrepublicanchaostyrannydeepfakesbig governmentnipsey hussledr sebikristi noem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy