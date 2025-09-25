Trump Death | Kirk & 'Charlotte stabbing' HOAXES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video presents compelling evidence that Trump died in late August; that Charlie Kirk and his establishment handlers faked his death and; that the so called Charlotte train stabbing incident was deepfaked. The video also presents some things about Trump and his association with Epstein that has been said by others in addition to exposing Kirk's (and his apparently fake) "wife" Erika's: direct links to Satanism and sorcery.