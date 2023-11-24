Create New Account
Origin of AIDS/HIV
'Dr. Leonard Horowitz exposes the fact that Robert Gallo combined Leukemia and lymphoma and sarcoma cells from various species of animals to create AIDS. He used cat leukemia 😺 and chicken leukemia  🐔and chicken sarcoma and; "contaminated"/infected monkeys 🐵 and chimpanzees.

